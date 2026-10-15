All-Pro WR With Ties to John Spytek Could Be Perfect Trade Target for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got exposed against the New England Patriots in a Week 5 blowout loss. It’s clear the team still has work to do if they’re going to compete for a playoff spot.

Perhaps the biggest need on the roster is at wide receiver. Tre Tucker and Cody White are the only wide receivers on the roster who have more than 100 receiving yards this season. Free agent signing Jalen Nailor has just 52 receiving yards in four games played.

The Raiders were rumored to be interested in a possible trade for Marvin Harrison Jr., but he got sent to the Houston Texans. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is also a possibility.

However, the Raiders may prefer a short-term rental for cheap. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be having a season from hell. They are 1-4 right now and haven’t been playing good football.

Chris Godwin is 30 now and has battled injuries. It could be a good time to give him a fresh start. Raiders general manager John Spytek should know Godwin well from his time as the assistant general manager with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Considering his age, injury history and lack of production in recent years, Godwin should come pretty cheap in a trade. If the Buccaneers would move on from Godwin for a late Day 3 pick, it could be worth it for Spyek to make the call.

Is Godwin Still an Impact Player?

The idea of trading for Godwin could be better than the reality. He was an All-Pro player in 2019 and has four seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. However, his last one was in 2023.

The biggest struggle for him in the last few seasons has been staying healthy. He hasn’t played more than nine games in either of the last two seasons. He has played in all five games this season, but has only 19 catches for 179 yards.

The Buccaneers haven’t been healthy at quarterback, and the offense has been a mess, so it’s possible that a situation like the Raiders’ could lead to him being more productive. At worst, he’d be the team’s second-best wide receiver.

Are Raiders Eager to Make Trades?

Heading into the season, it looked like the Raiders weren’t trying too hard to be a contender this season. They left a few big roster holes open and didn’t start rookie No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza.

The team has been better than expected, which is why people think they could look to add players in a trade. However, there’s merit to the idea that the Raiders should hold onto their picks and worry about going all in next season.

Las Vegas needs to see how the next two games against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams go. If they drop both, then they’re 3-4. At that point, they could be looking at a top-10 draft pick instead of the playoffs.

It would make more sense for them to hold onto all of their draft picks, unless they think they can trade for a player who will stick with the team for years to come.