The Unsung Hero of the Raiders’ Offense Has 3 Touchdowns on Just 5 Catches

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White isn’t going to confuse someone for a superstar, destined to become the target of worldwide adoration. He entered the 2026 season on the team’s practice squad, despite earning a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks.

The undrafted wideout, White, spent more than a half-decade bouncing between practice squads and rosters. His resume looks like a road map of a player just looking to hold on and get another chance at an NFL job. Along with Seattle, White played in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Denver. Now, in the city that was built on luck, second chances, and confidence, the wideout enjoys his best season to date.

One of the coolest stories early in the NFL season was Cody White today. He got a game ball last week for his hustle on special teams, where he has played his biggest role in his career. Today, he catches two TDs, including this go-ahead TD. Good stuff. https://t.co/lPd4iK3T0f — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2026

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The Revolving Door

For the first three weeks of the season, White found himself bouncing from the active roster to the practice squad. To this point, he has made every game snap count, becoming one of the team’s preferred red-zone targets. White is a statistical anomaly. He only has five catches, three for touchdowns, all of which have resulted in first downs.

That level of production at a reasonable price cannot be understated. The Raiders found themselves a target that can easily slide into the background but produce when called upon. Head coach Klint Kubiak praised White for his hot start.

“I’m really proud of him. When his number is called, he’s making the plays,”

Kirk Cousins finds Cody White in the end zone for the second time today 🔥 LVvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/y2dIEVHxaC — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

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8 Mile Moment

Originally a four-star recruit who attended Michigan State, White’s 4.66 40 time at a pro day hurt his chances of finding a way onto an NFL roster. However, White’s flexibility on special teams also made him an underrated signing. White told Sam Warren of The Athletic that he preps for each game with a determined mindset.

“Something that I’ve had to do through my career in the NFL is just, whenever an opportunity comes, you gotta go out there and make a play. All the work I put in is for those moments when they call my number, so I have to make them count.”

White, from his words, does not seem to be taking anything for granted. Instead, he approaches each game like it’s his last.

“There’s definitely been times in that journey where it didn’t look great. I might have wanted to quit, might have wanted to give up. But I feel like it was just a belief in myself, knowing that I’m able to go out there and make plays and knowing I’m able to play in this league.”

The adjustment by Cody White on this catch 😮‍💨 @KCvsLV on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/RpNjONQLGY — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

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Spartan Ties

Raiders starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was familiar with White, who caught 143 passes and 12 touchdowns at his alma mater, Michigan State. White holds the No. 7 spot on the school’s all-time receptions list. White discussed how he’s managed to become a valued target in the Raiders’ offense.

“Being locked in and just not letting your teammates down when they’re calling your number. I feel like that’s a big thing. Just make sure that they can trust you, that if the play is called for you and they want you to go out there and make a play, that you go make it.”

White isn’t the No.1 wideout. He never will be. However, he’s managing to carve out a niche in the red zone, where the team needs a play.