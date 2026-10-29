Raiders Vet Accuses Bills Player for Lying to Get out of Suspension

The Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills are a couple of weeks removed from playing, but there’s still some lingering drama. During the game, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson got ejected for spitting toward tight end Brock Bowers.

He was later suspended for another game. He tried to appeal, but the NFL upheld his suspension. Surprisingly, Bills safety Sam Franklin also got suspended for spitting at Raiders offensive lineman D.J. Glaze, but the officials didn’t call a penalty.

Franklin claimed that he never spit at Glaze and also appealed his suspension. Unlike Gardner-Johnson, the NFL reversed Franklin’s suspension, and he’ll be able to play in Week 8. However, Glaze isn’t backing down.

Glaze accepts the NFL’s decision, but made it clear that Franklin did spit on him during the game.

“He did (spit),” Glaze told The Athletic. “He said he didn’t. You know, he did. But it is what it is at this point. It happened. And the NFL did what they did about it.”

Glaze gave further details as to what exactly happened.

“That’s why I feel like it kind of got taken away,” Glaze said. “But it was, like, face to face, and he just let it rip.”

Franklin Ready to Move On

Franklin was adamant that he didn’t spit at Glaze, and even suggested that the Raiders offensive lineman initially hit him in the groin on the play. Regardless, the NFL ruled in Franklin’s favor.

He’s ready to just move on and not have to worry about this situation anymore.

“I really don’t have much to say about the situation,” Franklin said. “The NFL did what they did. We won the appeal. That’s all I really have to say.

“I’m really not trying to shine no light on it — as much as has been shined already. I’m just here to play football. I know I’m a clean player. My teammates know that.”

Franklin may have dodged a bullet this time, but the NFL likely won’t be so lenient if there’s another spitting allegation in the future.

Raiders Shaking Up OL

Glaze is one of the only Raiders offensive linemen who has been a stout blocker this season. The interior of the offensive line has been a big disappointment. One change they could make is giving rookie Trey Zuhn III a chance to take over the right guard spot.

He’s been taking reps in practice. Head coach Klint Kubiak wants to shake things up.

“We’re going to give other guys opportunities,” Kubiak said. “We’re going to keep shaking it up until we find the right mix.”

Zuhn has only played 21 offensive snaps this season, so it remains to be seen if the Raiders will throw him to the wolves yet. Regardless, he’s happy to get more chances.

“I’m more than happy to take those reps,” Zuhn said. “I’m just trying to get on the field and help the team.”

The Raiders offensive line can’t be much worse, especially in the run game. Perhaps giving Zuhn a chance at right guard would give them the spark they need.