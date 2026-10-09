Raiders Make Surprising Decision With WR Dont’e Thornton

The Las Vegas Raiders are banged up at wide receiver, but it looked like they were set to get some reinforcements. Jalen Nailor has been ruled out for Week 5 with a concussion, and Jack Bech is currently on Injured Reserve.

This week, the Raiders activated wide receiver Dont’e Thornton from the Injured Reserve, which allowed him to return to practice. He has been out since training camp, so he’s had ample time to recover.

The hope was that he’d be ready to go against the New England Patriots, but that won’t be the case. Head coach Klint Kubiak revealed that Thornton will not be playing in Week 5.

This is a bit of a surprise, as Thornton has been a full participant in practice all week. It looked like his hamstring issue was fully recovered. Perhaps the Raiders don’t feel comfortable putting him out on the field yet. He hasn’t had a chance to develop much chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins yet. Regardless, the Raiders could’ve used his help. Hopefully he can be back on the field by Week 6.

Thornton Speaks About Health

Thornton had a disappointing rookie year, but he’s still brimming with potential. At 6-foot-5, he’s the kind of big body the Raiders are missing in their wide receiver room.

He has been working hard to get back on the field.

“It’s been great for me sure, having time to get my body together,” Thornton told reporters. “Really just focus in, learn more of the offense and just get myself ready to be able to come back and play.”

From his perspective, he’s feeling very good about his hamstring and feels like he would’ve been ready to play.

“I’m overly confident in (my hamstring),” Thornton said. “When I put my mind to something, I can truly do it. Whether that’s me working out, practicing, playing. Whatever it is, if I put my mind to it and really lock in, I can do it.”

Even though he won’t get a chance to play against the Patriots, it sounds like he’ll be back soon.

Kirk Cousins Praises Thornton

Thornton got hurt so early in training camp that it’s hard to know how he’s developed since last season. He certainly has the talent to be a great player, but it takes a lot more to be a good wide receiver than to be big and fast.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been impressed with the work ethic that Thornton has shown, but can’t speak to how well he fits into the offense yet.

“It’s been a while,” Cousins said of playing with Thornton. “It would be good to get him back out there and get him playing and reacclimating. But he’s a great teammate. He’s a great person. He’s worked really hard. He stayed patient, had a great attitude and is the kind of guy you really pull for.”

Thornton has a great opportunity to show that he deserves a role in the offense. Whether or not he’ll take advantage of that opportunity remains to be seen.