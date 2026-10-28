Raiders’ Future With Kirk Cousins Could Take Surprising Twist

Rob Gronkowski’s recent advice on the Raiders’ quarterback situation has reframed the conversation around Kirk Cousins just as the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches, raising the possibility that the 38-year-old’s tenure could last longer than many anticipated.

Gronkowski said on FOX Sports that the team should not bench Cousins while he is playing at a high level and that a switch to first-round pick Fernando Mendoza should come only if Cousins declines or Las Vegas falls out of playoff contention.

Through seven games, Cousins has completed 161 of 257 passes for 1,877 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes, ranks third in yards and holds a 97.4 passer rating with a 72.8 Pro Football Focus grade.

The Raiders are 3-4 after four consecutive losses, and playoff odds have fallen to roughly 5 percent. Head coach Klint Kubiak nonetheless reaffirmed Monday that Cousins remains the starter against the New York Jets, saying there is “no controversy” and that the veteran is “playing at a very high level.”

Kubiak added that Mendoza will play at some point but emphasized there is no timeline.

Gronkowski’s Threshold and the Deadline for the Raiders

Gronkowski’s stated trigger for a change — either a clear drop in production or mathematical elimination from the postseason — has not yet been met on the first count.

Cousins has thrown multiple touchdowns in six of seven starts and has kept the offense functional despite a struggling run game. That production has led some observers to note that following Gronkowski’s logic would keep Cousins in the lineup well past the trade deadline unless results collapse quickly.

Analysts including Jon Gruden have floated trade scenarios in which a contender might offer a second-round pick for Cousins. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra previously suggested the Raiders would be an early call if a playoff team lost its starter.

No such talks have been confirmed, and Kubiak’s comments this week gave no indication the organization is shopping the quarterback while he continues to start.

Production Versus the Original Plan

The offseason plan positioned Cousins as a short-term bridge after the Raiders selected Mendoza first overall. Mendoza has appeared in only one regular season game, completing six of eight passes for 48 yards late in a blowout loss to the Patriots.

Until Cousins’ numbers fall or the Raiders are clearly eliminated, Gronkowski’s framework suggests the veteran stays in place.

The Raiders structured Cousins’ deal with limited immediate salary and team options, creating flexibility either to trade him or retain him without major long-term commitment.

With winnable games remaining before tougher tests against the 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos, the next two weeks will test whether Gronkowski’s conditions are met or whether Cousins’ performance continues to delay both a switch and any potential trade. Kubiak has not signaled an imminent change.