The Las Vegas Raiders are limping into their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The team is dealing with several injuries across the board.

The most notable ones are to starters Brock Bowers, Tonka Hemingway and Adam Butler. Hemingway and Butler have already been ruled out, but Bowers is questionable.

Cornerback Darrell Luter was previously listed as questionable, but the Raiders decided to change course and rule him out for the game.

Luter isn’t a marquee name for the Raiders, but he’s been a leader and special teams contributor. His loss shouldn’t affect the defense much, but it could have a negative impact on special teams. He is currently dealing with a knee injury, and it remains to be seen when he’ll be able to play again.

Rob Leonard Gets Praise From Browns Coach

The Raiders defense has really struggled this season. It is among the worst in the NFL in points and yards allowed. Despite that, they have yet to move on from defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer previously worked with Leonard when they were both on the Baltimore Ravens, and he thinks highly of the coach.

“Robbie’s a good dude,” Switzer said, via Raiders.com. “Brings a lot of juice, high energy guy, definitely loves football. Schematically, they do a lot. And you can kind of see where he’s been influenced and who he’s been influenced by based on the other guys he’s been around. You’ll see flashes of different things show up. And like I said, they are multiple, so you can kind of see maybe it’s a certain area, a certain pressure, certain coverage. You’re like, ‘Oh, you know, he got that from so and so,’ or whoever he was around who might have influenced him.”

Even with the struggles, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson thinks the group can make plays.

“Very active group. They do a lot of different things, very multiple,” Watson said. “Everybody knows Maxx (Crosby) is a game wrecker, so you got to always honor him. But you got all the other guys that play super, super hard, super fast, Quay (Walker), (Nakobe) Dean, the secondary. All the other guys feed off 98 (Maxx Crosby). So, it’s definitely a group that you got to respect and take honor in that. And we know that they’re going to come out flying around and we got to be on our A game because if not, they can make the game very, very hard for us.”

Switzer Also Gives Flowers to Maxx Crosby

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is the big name on the Raiders defense, and he has been playing really well in recent weeks. Switzer is well-aware that Crosby can wreck a game plan.

“I think Crosby is probably as disruptive of a player as there is on defense in this league,” Switzer said. “And really, this is not a knock, this is a credit to him, it starts with his relentless effort. It really does. Not that he’s not talented, he’s very talented and he’s long, but I’ve always respected him. I think he plays the game the right way. He only knows one speed and he’s going full speed at all times. So, yeah, he falls in the same category as a lot of the guys that we’ve played, and he’s probably at the top in most of those lists.”