The Las Vegas Raiders are mired in a three-game losing streak, and while that seems negative at first glance, this team has actually shown quite a bit of promise in recent weeks. With Fernando Mendoza taking over at quarterback after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, he has shown himself well against a pair of challenging defenses in his first two NFL starts.

Mendoza enjoyed a strong outing against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, even with his top playmaker, star tight end Brock Bowers, missing the game due to an ankle injury. Heading into Week 12, Bowers’ status has remained murky, and according to a new report, it sounds like he isn’t expected to be able to play for the second straight week.

Brock Bowers Not Expected to Play for Raiders in Week 12

Without a true No. 1 wide receiver, Bowers has stepped up admirably and filled that role for the Raiders this season, despite the fact that he has been banged up virtually all year long. Bowers missed the beginning of the season with a meniscus injury, and now he’s dealing with a new ankle ailment that has forced him to miss some time.

In the eight games he has been on the field for, Bowers has been downright dominant. He’s caught 50 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns, despite constantly receiving tons of attention from opposing defenses. Bowers has staked his claim as the best tight end in the NFL, with injuries really being the only thing that can slow him down.

Bowers played sparingly against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 before being forced to miss the team’s Week 11 loss to the Broncos, with the hope being he could return for the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns. After missing practice on Friday, though, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that it is unlikely Bowers will be able to make his return from injury in Week 12.

“Brock Bowers is still hurt, dealing with an ankle injury. It limited him in practice. Did not practice Friday. Plus, the Las Vegas Raiders elevated a tight end,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay.” “Put all that together, and it appears unlikely, at least as of right now, that Brock Bowers will play today. Gonna warm up and see, but unlikely.”

Raiders Set to Be Shorthanded on Offense Again in Week 12

Getty Raiders tight end Brock Bowers remains questionable to face the Browns.

Considering how important he is to Las Vegas’ offense, any time that Bowers has to miss is a major blow for this team. The Raiders have a capable backup in Michael Mayer at his disposal, but he simply is not the same caliber of player that Bowers is, because nobody else in the league can do what he does.

The silver lining is that Mendoza excelled without Bowers against a stingy Broncos defense, so there’s reason to believe he can turn in another strong outing against a tough opponent again in Week 12. A final update on Bowers’ status will come in 90 minutes before the team’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday Night Football, but as of right now, it looks like he will be out again for the Raiders because of this ankle injury.