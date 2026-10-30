Raiders Rule Out 2 Veterans vs. Jets Due to Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to end their four-game losing streak with a Week 8 win against the New York Jets. The Jets are another team that has been struggling to win.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they are mostly healthy heading into the matchup. In their injury report, Las Vegas revealed that defensive end Patrick Johnson and tight end Carter Runyon will be out against the Jets.

Wide receiver Jack Bech and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson are both questionable.

Bech was recently activated off of the Injured Reserve, but the Raiders have 21 days before they have to put him on the active roster. Though he broke his forearm in Week 3, it sounds like he has a chance to play.

Runyon’s 21 days are almost up, so if he doesn’t play soon, he could be done for the season. It remains to be seen if the Raiders have plans to start Powers-Johnson. If not, it’s hard to see him playing.

Raiders’ Offense Gets Praise From Jets

The Raiders’ schedule has been brutal during the four-game losing streak, but the Jets should offer some respite. The Raiders’ defense has struggled this season, but the offense has played very well. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had a lot of praise for the offense.

“The number one thing is [Brock Bowers] is an elite player, and the thing is, they have other players within that offense that makes plays,” Glenn said, via Raiders.com. “I think you’ve seen Tucker on a number of occasions beat teams deep, so it really opens up the middle of the field for Brock, for Bowers. You can’t lose sight of the two running backs. We talked about those guys at length today, and they use both of those guys at great length to make sure that they can throw you off balance.”

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick also had good things to say.

“I think they’re a really complete offense,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think Kirk does a good job leading the offense. He has a lot of experience. There’s not a lot of football that he hasn’t seen. I think they have a really talented receiving corps led by 89 [Brock Bowers]. They find different ways to get him the ball, super talented young guy.”

Kirk Cousins Has Respect of Jets’ Defense

Kirk Cousins has been a pleasant surprise for the Raiders this season. He leads the NFL with 16 touchdown passes and has been playing good football. Jets linebacker Demario Davis made sure to shout out Cousins.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Kirk,” Davis said. “We got drafted in the same year so I’ve watched his career. Everywhere he’s been, he’s been able to play at a high level. Great arm talent, smart, puts the time in, resilient. One of the best things that he does is stay in the pocket and deliver the ball, even under pressure. He’s taken a ton of shots throughout his career but you see he still stands in there and throws the ball. Can make all the throws, make all the right reads. Phenomenal leader.”