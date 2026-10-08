Raiders Appear Set to Get Key Starter Back After Missing Time Due to Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offensive line has done well at pass blocking, but has struggled in the run game. That was very evident in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, as Ashton Jeanty was frequently hit in the backfield when he got the ball.

The Raiders like 2025 third-round pick Caleb Rogers a lot, but he lost the battle for the starting right guard job to Jackson Powers-Johnson in training camp. He held the starting job for the first three games, but got hurt in Week 3.

He had to sit out against the Chiefs, which allowed Rogers to get the start. He didn’t do anything egregiously bad, but the Raiders’ run game was just so ineffective. Powers-Johnson has struggled, but he’s typically solid as a run blocker.

Fortunately for the former second-round pick, his absence doesn’t appear to be long. The Raiders upgraded Powers-Johnson from a limited participant in practice to a full participant on Thursday.

Barring a setback, he should be good to play against the New England Patriots in Week 6. It remains to be seen if he’ll take his starting job back from Rogers. If the Raiders want to get the running game going, it seems like playing Powers-Johnson would be the better move right now.

Brock Bowers Talks Getting Covered by CBs

Tight end Brock Bowers has only played two games this season, but he’s been borderline unguardable in both of them. He’s so hard to cover that teams have effectively given up on linebackers covering him.

He’s starting to be treated like a wide receiver, which means teams are using their top cornerbacks to try and slow Bowers down. While he won’t have a speed advantage on cornerbacks, he’ll almost always have a size advantage. He spoke about what it’s like to be covered by cornerbacks more often.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a little different,” Bowers told Raiders.com.

“You’ve got to be a little more physical in the route running. Just because, you know, that’s the main advantage you have is you’re a little bit bigger and stronger than him. So yeah, definitely got to use your body a little bit more and try to get a little shifty. Not too much, though. Can’t get too pretty with it.”

Mike Vrabel Praises Bowers

The Patriots have had a rocky start to the season, but are 2-2. They’ll be looking to avenge their Week 1 loss against the Raiders last season.

During that game, Bowers dominated the Patriots’ defense. He really impressed head coach Mike Varbal, who had high praise for the young tight end.

“Really, Brock’s a receiver,” Vrabel told reporters. “It’s impressive what he does at his size – the speed, the route craft, being able to catch at the catch point. He’s like a big slot receiver.

“He’s got downfield speed, he runs outward breaking routes. He runs routes like a receiver but then also he’s got the ability to double guys up inside.”

If the Raiders are going to get a win over the Patriots, they’ll likely need another big game from Bowers.