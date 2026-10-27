Raiders Named Trade Fit For $130 Million WR Who Is Frustrated With Current Team

Amid a four-game losing streak, it’s looking less and less likely that the Las Vegas Raiders will be buyers at the trade deadline. However, they could still make moves that would also help the future of the team.

If the Raiders are going to trade a draft asset, it would have to be for a young player. The New York Jets are having another disappointing season, and it could be time to hit the reset button for the franchise.

They already traded away star cornerback Sauce Gardner last year. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson would be another one of their valuable assets. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes the Raiders are one of the top fits for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“The Raiders’ current four-game losing skid doesn’t exactly scream ‘buyers’ at the deadline, but a talent like Wilson doesn’t come around very often,” Sullivan wrote. “While Las Vegas wants to be competitive in 2026, they are a rebuilding team that will, at some point, turn the keys over to Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. When they do, they’ll want to ensure that he’s in the best possible situation to succeed. Giving him a true No. 1 wideout like Wilson to complement the likes of tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty would go a long way toward him hitting the ground running.

“Remember, Wilson is still only 26 years old and signed through 2030. This is an ascending player who is just stepping into his prime, which makes him an ideal target for a Raiders team that doesn’t have any household names at receiver. Currently, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Cody White headline the receiver room. Wilson would arrive and immediately sit atop the depth chart.”

Wilson Seems Frustrated With Jets

The Jets are going nowhere fast, so it could be time to trade Wilson. He’s under contract already, which means another team won’t have to give a new deal immediately.

It’s also clear that he’s starting to get frustrated with the Jets. During their Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins, Wilson was seen yelling at quarterback Geno Smith. According to Wilson, it wasn’t a big deal, but it doesn’t change the fact that he lost his cool.

“We were collaborating,” Wilson said. “I don’t even think I was talking to Geno. I think we were both heated, but not at each other at all. We were just disappointed with how we were playing up to that point and wanted to be a little more aggressive. That’s what that was.”

Is Wilson Worth a First-Round Pick?

If the Jets trade Wilson, they’re going to want a first-round pick. He’s a former first-round pick whom they paid a lot of money.

However, a first-round pick might be rich for him. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, but missed 10 games last season with an injury. He has been solid this season, but not moving the needle for the Jets. If the Raiders could get him for a second-round pick, it would be an appealing move, but the team may rather hold onto that first-round pick and use it to draft a cheap wide receiver.