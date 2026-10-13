Ex-Raiders Player Suggests Chargers Are Nearing Major Decision With Jim Harbaugh

Despite losing back-to-back games, the Las Vegas Raiders are still tied for second place in the AFC West. Many thought they’d be the worst team in the division, but that title belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers.

They were a popular Super Bowl pick before the season, but it didn’t take long for them to show that they’ve got major issues. The team sits at 0-5 right now, and the schedule is brutal. Jim Harbaugh has never had a losing record as a head coach in the NFL, but he’s only four more losses away from achieving it.

Harbaugh has clearly done a solid job as the Chargers’ head coach. The team was in total disarray when he took over, and he has gotten them to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, he has yet to win a playoff game, and this season has disaster written all over it.

It would’ve been unthinkable that Harbaugh could be on the hot seat this season a month ago, but things aren’t looking good right now. Former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito thinks that Harbaugh is at risk of getting fired soon.

“It is going to be a complete overhaul soon for these Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Horitz the GM’s got to go, Jim Harbaugh’s gotta go if he does not get rid of Mike McDaniel in the next couple of weeks, it’s going to cost Jim Harbaugh his job,” Incognito said on the “Initial Contact” podcast.

“If Harbaugh is going, the general manager is going cause this general manager has done a (expletive) job of retooling this time. They need offensive line help, they need wide receiver help, they need help all over the place and they don’t do it.”

“Should the Chargers fire Harbaugh and McDaniel?” — Richie Incognito former NFL O-Lineman and SB champion Christian Fauria discussing the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/YPQtJgUmKv — OLIVER 🇺🇸🦅 (@Flat6Banger) October 13, 2026

Would Chargers Actually Fire Harbaugh?

The Chargers are actually one of the more patient franchises with head coaches. Even Anthony Lynn and Mike McCoy got to coach at least four seasons.

Plus, Chargers ownership is notoriously cheap. It’s not clear how much Harbaugh gets paid, but it’s likely close to at least $20 million a year. They aren’t going to pay him that kind of money just to go away.

That said, it’s clear that Harbaugh isn’t infallible. Though he won a National Championship at the college level, he has never won a Super Bowl at the NFL level. He’s treated like one of the top coaches in football, but hasn’t proven he can get over the hump. He’s likely safe this season, but

Could Harbaugh Retire?

Harbaugh likely thought he’d have a quicker path to a Super Bowl when he joined the Chargers. Justin Herbert has been anointed as this all-time great quarterback talent, and he just needed the right coach.

Well, he got the right coach and still hasn’t shown signs of improvement. It’s possible that Harbaugh realises that he miscalculated and decides he’d rather walk away from the game instead. He turns 63 in November and has made more than enough money. If the Chargers thing looks like it’ll be headed for disaster, it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if Harbaugh decided he’d be better off getting a cushy TV gig and spending more time with his family.