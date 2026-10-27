Raiders Cut Ties With Young Defensive Tackle, Could Make Room for A Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to move on from defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Source: The #Raiders are releasing DT Jonah Laulu,” Schultz posted on X. “The former Oklahoma star was a healthy scratch on Sunday, but was very productive last season — recording 8 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. His 86 tackles were the most-ever by a Raiders’ DL over the first 2 years.”

Laulu, 26, fell out of the rotation behind players like Folorunso Fatukasi, Tonka Hemingway, and Thomas Booker IV.

However, could this also mean the Raiders are preparing to bring in a defensive lineman via trade?

Raiders Cut Ties With Jonah Laulu, Could Signal A Trade

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after recovering a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Perhaps the Raiders letting Jonah Laulu go is a sign that general manager John Spytek is looking to bring in someone on the defensive line with a trade.

Could be wishful thinking, but one name that comes to mind is Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Schultz said on October 27th that “the Colts are actively shopping” Buckner, with several teams reportedly interested in trading for him.

This season, he’s racked up 16 solo tackles, six sacks, 11 hurries, and 20 total pressures. Buckner is someone who would be an immediate difference-maker in Las Vegas.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper also listed the Raiders as a good fit for Buckner, who he said has a projected cap hit of just $6.5 million in 2026.

Here’s what he wrote on the Colts’ defensive lineman:

“Buckner voiced some pretty overt frustration after the Colts’ loss to the Titans in Week 6. ‘I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,’ he told reporters in the locker room. The Colts traded for Buckner in March 2020. They made the postseason that year. They have missed the playoffs in each season since, while Buckner has been one of the best interior defenders in the league. Like Nelson, Buckner is on an expiring deal. Through six weeks, he led the Colts in sacks (four) and pressures (19). Buckner missed seven games in 2025 with a neck injury but has looked healthy in 2026.”

Other Potential Defensive Targets

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts following the 41-23 loss against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Buckner wasn’t the only player Popper listed on defense who could be a good fit for the Raiders should they decide to go out and trade for one.

Other names include the following:

There’s a lot the Raiders could do to fix all the issues going on both sides of the ball, and they should look to make at least one trade before the deadline on November 10th.

Especially if players like Vita Vea, Moro Ojomo, Grover Stewart, and Jermaine Johnson are potentially available.