Raiders Linked to WR Who Just Requested a Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ wide receiver room has left a lot to be desired this season. Tre Tucker is the only wide receiver who is consistently making plays.

This has led to speculation that the Raiders will be looking to add a wide receiver on the trade market. There are a few options who appear to be available. In fact, one wide receiver just made it clear he wants to be moved. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has requested a trade.

This comes after the Colts decided to trade away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. The Colts are the biggest sellers in the NFL right now.

It remains to be seen if they’ll actually trade Downs, but according to Josh Taylor, the Raiders are among the teams interested in a trade for the wide receiver. While Downs is a good player, his skill set is a bit redundant to Tucker. He’s 5-foot-9 and wins with his speed.

The Raiders have a bigger need for a true X receiver. At the same time, beggars can’t be choosers, so if Downs is available for a good price, he’d be an upgrade for Las Vegas.

Downs Hot Name on Trade Market

If the Raiders like Downs, they’re likely going to face some competition for him. According to Fowler, there’s a lot of interest in the wide receiver around the league.

“Downs has emerged as a hot name this week because multiple teams looking for receiver help have shown interest,” Fowler wrote. “But the Colts are thin at receiver already, so trading Downs would severely limit the offense, though my sense is he would not be against a change of scenery. (Update: Downs requested a trade on Wednesday morning.) And as multiple people around the league pointed out Tuesday, trading Taylor isn’t a slam dunk because unlike Buckner and Nelson, he is not an impending free agent. He will also be a boon for whoever is coaching the Colts in 2027, be it current head man Shane Steichen or an outside hire.”

The Raiders might be more inclined to be sellers at the deadline amid a four-game losing streak. It’s hard to believe that they’ll be willing to outbid a contending team.

Downs Focused on the Colts For Now

The Colts seem to be punting on the season, but that doesn’t mean the coaching staff and players aren’t going to work hard to win. Even though Downs wants to get traded, he made it clear that his focus is trying to win games for the Colts right now.

“I’m here right now,” Downs said. “I’m here right now. I’m where my feet are. We got the Jags this weekend and so I’m in the game plan. So, I’ve got to be ready to go.”

Downs is still a young player, so the Colts could see him as part of their future plans. There’s no guarantee he’s going to get traded. He’s on an expiring deal, so it’s risky for the Colts not to trade him for an asset right now.