Justin Jefferson Drama Emerges for Vikings: Could Raiders Swing a Trade?

With the Las Vegas Raiders picking up a win in Week 8, it becomes less likely that they’ll be sellers at the trade deadline and more likely that they could be buyers. It’s clear that one of the biggest holes on the roster is at wide receiver.

The Raiders scored 38 points against the New York Jets, but Jalen Nailor was the only wide receiver to record a catch. In fact, only Nailor and Tre Tucker even saw targets. The Raiders offense has been one of the best in the NFL, but lackluster wide receiver play could be holding them back from being even better.

The trade deadline is coming up, and there are some notable wide receivers who could be available. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has often been linked to the Raiders, but it’s fair to question if he’s a difference-maker.

Las Vegas might not be too keen to give up a ton of assets for a proven superstar, but there’s one worthwhile player who could become available. Head coach Klint Kubiak and quarterback Kirk Cousins have seen firsthand how impactful a playmaker Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is. Though it didn’t seem like the team would ever want to trade him, things could be changing.

Jefferson Clearly Frustrated With Vikings

The Vikings are 6-1 after losing their first game of the season to the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Despite the good record, the team’s offense has played very poorly all season.

The Vikings have the fourth-worst passing offense in the NFL this season. Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz just haven’t been good enough. Jefferson hasn’t been known as a diva wide receiver, but he could be hitting his limits.

After the loss to the Lions, Jefferson refused to speak to the media. This has led to speculation that he’s going to request a trade. Now, it’s never good luck when a player requests a trade from a team that is tied for the best record in the NFL. That said, it’s clear the Vikings can’t go that far with an offense this listless.

“Obviously he’s frustrated, and that’s understandable,” Murray said of Jefferson after the game. “He is who he is, and he has every right to the way he feels when he doesn’t get the ball. That’s on us to find a way to get him the ball.”

It Would Take a Haul to Get Jefferson

Jefferson isn’t just some wide receiver. He was on a legendary trajectory when Cousins was his quarterback. The one year Cousins was throwing him the ball, and Kubiak was calling plays for the Vikings, Jefferson had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

There’s no doubt the idea of reuniting with those two has to be somewhat appealing. The problem is that it’s going to take a massive haul to get him. The starting point is likely two first-round picks. Jefferson is just that good of a player.

Perhaps since he’s so expensive, the Vikings could part ways with him for a first- and second-round pick. That’s a steep price to pay, but the idea of pairing Jefferson with superstar tight end Brock Bowers might be too good to pass up.