Raiders QB Floated as Possible Trade Target for Playoff Teams

The Las Vegas Raiders were looking like a playoff team to start the season, but with back-to-back losses, including a blowout by the New England Patriots, it’s fair to question if the team can really compete. Their schedule is brutal, as they play the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.

The Raiders could easily be 3-6 or 4-5 at the November 10 trade deadline. If that’s the case, the team could decide to be sellers. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has played very well for the Raiders this season.

He’s second in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 12. Even at 38, he’s proving that he’s still an above average starter. The Raiders have rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings, and while the team seems content sitting him for the whole season, if they keep losing, it’ll probably be time to play him.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra thinks that Cousins could become a popular trade candidate in the coming weeks.

“One side note: If I were a playoff team and my starting QB went down with injury in the next three or four weeks, the Raiders would be my first call to see if I could pry Cousins away for the rest of the season,” Patra wrote.

Would Raiders Actually Trade Cousins?

Trading Cousins would be a big step for the Raiders to make. Even if they turn to Mendoza, he’d still have value as a backup.

At the same time, if the Raiders could get an asset for him, it could be worth it. Teams get really desperate when they have quarterback injuries, so perhaps Las Vegas could squeeze a fourth-round pick out of a team.

The Raiders won’t actively shop Cousins, but if a team blows them away with an offer, they’ll have to consider it. He’s been very good for the team, but Mendoza is the future at quarterback.

What Teams Could Consider Cousins?

The Minnesota Vikings stand out as a team that could get desperate enough to trade for Cousins. He spent six years with the team and knows Kevin O’Connell’s system. The Vikings are 5-0 right now, despite Kyler Murray being banged up most of the season.

If he gets hurt again, the Vikings may want to consider bringing back the former starter. He’s a better fit for the offense than Murray, and if he keeps playing at the level he is now, the Vikings could be real contenders in the AFC.

Lamar Jackson has been getting banged up for the Baltimore Ravens. He hasn’t missed significant time yet, but if he does, they’ll want to consider adding a new quarterback. The Raiders won’t be eager to deal with them after the Maxx Crosby trade debacle, but could reconsider if the price is right.

It’s hard to imagine the Raiders trading within the division, but Bo Nix has been a disaster for the Denver Broncos this season. The roster is stacked, but quarterback play is holding them back. If the Raiders are out of it, perhaps they’d trade Cousins to Denver as a one-year rental, but the Broncos would have to pay a premium to make it happen.