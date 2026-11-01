Klint Kubiak Explains Ashton Jeanty’s Decreased Role vs. Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the win column after a winless October. Despite an ugly start to the game, the team rallied in the second half and beat the New York Jets 38-33.

While the defense had a rough performance, the offense clearly came to play. One of the most notable decisions the Raiders made was to make rookie Mike Washington Jr. the featured running back. Ashton Jeanty had only two carries, which is the lowest output of his NFL career.

Jeanty did have three catches for 64 yards, so he had a bit of an impact, but it’s notable that the Raiders viewed Washington as a better runner in this game. Jeanty is just a year removed from being the No. 6 pick in the draft, so it’s not a good sign that he’s falling out of the lineup.

Head coach Klint Kubiak didn’t share too much about why Jeanty saw his role reduced.

“That’s my call, and Ashton is still going to be a big part of our team,” Kubiak told reporters after the win.

Prior to the Jets game, Jeanty made headlines when he said that a couple of players on New York’s defense didn’t like to tackle. Those comments stirred some controversy, but according to Kubiak, they were not a factor in his decision to elevate Washington.

Has Jeanty Lost Starting RB Job?

Washington had 25 carries for 83 yards, which is 3.3 yards per carry. That’s not much better than what Jeanty has been able to do. Many have blamed the offensive line for the run game struggles, and it helps Jeanty’s case that Washington wasn’t able to have much more success.

Going forward, the Raiders may split more carries between the two. What works in Jeanty’s favor is that he’s making a lot of plays as a receiver. He’ll still have a role in the offense, but it’ll be very interesting to see how the team uses the two running backs going forward.

Rex Ryan Ripped Jeanty Before Jets Game

Jeanty’s comments about the Jets game clearly didn’t sit well with a lot of people, and even though the Raiders won, he wasn’t able to back up his trash talk. Prior to the game, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan ripped into the young running back.

“Avoiding contact, this guy’s soft as Charmin,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” “Oh, hired killer right there? Look, I’m gonna tell you something. I’m going right up to him. You know me. I tell the truth. I’m going to him and saying, ‘Young man, I know what you said. I want you to know something. We aren’t going to try to take you out of the game.’ I want him to know we aren’t going to try to take him out of the game. Why? Because you’re horrible.”

Ryan went on to make a pretty bold proclamation about Jeanty.

“You’re about the worst draft pick in the last 20 years, I think, as a running back,” Ryan said. “You stink. You average 3.1 yards per carry.”

In the end, Jeanty does get the last laugh, as he heads back to Las Vegas with a win.