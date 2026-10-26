Raiders’ 4-Game Losing Streak Triggers Massive Trade Calls

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby entered the league as a fourth-round pick from a MAC school few even knew existed. Crosby’s impact on the team’s defense is significant and cannot be overlooked. The team, when playing well, sees Crosby flying around the ice, making plays and wreaking havoc. Yet, after another defensive collapse, the pass rusher needs just as much criticism as he receives when the team succeeds.

The Raiders sit at 3-4, having dropped their fourth consecutive game, and any reference to the team’s blistering 3-0 start feels like a memory. The current state of the team does not suggest they are contenders, making it an opportune moment to consider trading Crosby for value. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports opined.

“The trade deadline is coming up. Maxx Crosby is a wanted commodity, and they traded Maxx Crosby once. Let’s not forget that. I am sure people tell him that all the time. When the trade deadline comes, they should be sitting there and saying, ‘Hey, we can get a bunch of assets for a guy that is probably not going to be around here when we become something with our young quarterback.’ Let’s trade him, get those assets, and try and continue to build.”

Should the Raiders try to trade Maxx Crosby before the NFL Trade Deadline? 🤔 @PriscoCBS says it should be heavily considered. #NFLPostgame https://t.co/azjOOezxuD — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 26, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

The Future is Now

Fernando Mendoza remains the future. Ashton Jeanty, who is currently sidelined with an injury, plays into that, as do Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Crosby firmly resides in his prime. This means that his value will not exceed its current level. Fans and media alike often attach a loyalty stipulation that glosses over struggles.

Right now, the Raiders can score on offense, despite lacking a true No. 1 receiver. The quarterback is on the wrong side of 35 with a subpar throwing arm. The offensive line cannot sustain blocks. Jeanty deals with injuries, and the team keeps starting him when a stint on injured reserve looks like the smarter move. Linebacker Quay Walker tangentially referred to Crosby in his postgame comments.

“I think it comes down to something simple: a grown man playing blocks … Not pointing fingers or whatever the case may be, just winning your one-on-one, whoever is blocking you, just getting off a block and making the tackle.”

Walker almost mentioned gap integrity. Too often, against the Rams, it looked as though Crosby was lost against both the runs and the passes. The Rams dominated by winning their one-on-one matchups, which shouldn’t have happened.

Raiders LB Quay Walker speaks on the struggles that are impacting the run defense, and what the team needs to do moving forward as they fall to 3-4. https://t.co/VN3ImoYQMd — Raider Nation Radio (@RNR920AM) October 26, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Turn the Page

If the Raiders decide to trade Crosby, they will likely not receive the same compensation they sought from the Baltimore Ravens in their previous trade attempt. In truth, the team needs impactful draft capital.

One of those picks should be used on a standout wide receiver. Additionally, they require help on both the offensive and defensive lines. They also need a replacement for Crosby who can contribute throughout the entire game. While he is a pass rusher by nature, complete players still need to stop the run.

From a cold, analytical point, the Raiders will not make a playoff run with Kirk Cousins as quarterback. The team does boast quality youth at crucial positions. Now, they need to jettison their best pass rusher.