Lions, Cowboys Get Trade Deadline Take on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

With the Las Vegas Raiders having lost four straight games and now at 3-4, the trade speculation regarding Maxx Crosby is heating up as the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches.

Now, the Raiders could quiet that speculation down with a win over the New York Jets in Week 8 to move to 4-4. Nonetheless, losing to the Jets, who are coming off a loss to the winless Miami Dolphins, could spark a flurry of calls from teams looking for pass rush help.

Zachary Rotman of FanSided put together two trade ideas involving the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. When it comes to the Cowboys. Rotman has Dallas sending a package that includes a 2027 first-round pick (via the Packers), a 2027 fourth-round pick (via the Steelers), a 2029 second-round pick, and linebacker Malachi Lawrence for Crosby.

“In order for Dallas to acquire Crosby they’ll have to get creative, as their draft capital isn’t nearly as strong as that of most of the rest of the league,” Rotman wrote in an Oct. 26 article. “The Cowboys do still have a decent first-rounder to dangle thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, and while they probably wouldn’t want to trade this year’s first and second when they don’t have their own third or fourth-rounder, they can offer one in 2029.

“… The Raiders won’t be getting two firsts, but the value of Lawrence and a future second-rounder is there, if not far off, and while this is a lot for the Cowboys to give up, Crosby can truly be the difference-maker they’ve been searching for.”

What Would the Lions Give Up in Trade for Maxx Crosby

Meanwhile, as for the Lions, Rotman has Detroit putting together a trade package that includes a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and EDGE Derrick Moore.

“The Lions wouldn’t be giving up two first-rounders, but they’d be giving up similar value,” Rotman added in his article. “Their first two picks in the 2027 NFL Draft would head to Las Vegas, as would Derrick Moore, a player they used a second-round pick on in this past year’s draft.

“That’s a pretty good haul for the Raiders, as they’d land a pair of high-value picks as well as a player who could thrive in Crosby’s spot on their defensive line. Would the Lions do this deal? I’d hope so. Crosby would really help them defensively…”

Maxx Crosby on Raiders’ Losing Streak Hitting Four Games

Furthermore, amid the losing streak, Crosby didn’t hold back his thoughts on the team’s situation for what looked like a promising start to the season, now heading toward another losing campaign for the Silver and Black if the situation continues to go off the rails.

“You just got to keep finding ways to get better,” Crosby told reporters postgame. “We’re not playing good enough right now—too many ups and downs, starting slow in the second half for the last couple of weeks. We got to find solutions fast; we have another opportunity against the Jets. We all got to look in the mirror and be better.”