Mark Davis Makes Feelings Clear About Raiders Not Playing Fernando Mendoza

Calls for the Las Vegas Raiders to start rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza started to get louder amid a recent four-game losing streak. Kirk Cousins has played well this season, but if the team is losing, fans would at least like to see the rookie play.

However, the Raiders beat the New York Jets in Week 8, in large part thanks to the play of Cousins. That will keep the calls for Mendoza a little quieter for now, but even in a win, many think the team should trade the veteran and elevate the rookie.

For the Raiders, they’d really prefer to hold off on playing Mendoza for as long as possible. Typically, rookie quarterbacks will get rushed to the field due to pressure from the owner. That won’t be a problem for head coach Klint Kubiak or general manager John Spytek. According to owner Mark Davis, he’s staying completely hands-off when it comes to making that decision.

“From me, there’s absolutely no pressure whatsoever,” Davis told CNBC Sport’s Michael Ozanian. “I’m really happy with the way it is with Fernando right now,” he added.

Davis Happy to Have Cousins

Davis has had to watch his team deal with some rough quarterback play over the years. Right now, Cousins is second in the NFL with 19 touchdown passes.

The Raiders are competitive, so it’s a lot easier to stay the course when it comes to the Mendoza strategy. Davis is grateful to have Cousins for that fact.

“That’s why I think we are so fortunate to get Kirk Cousins as somebody that could bridge the gap and let this young man learn a lot about what football is in the pros, the speed of the game, the things that have to be done,” Davis said. “And again, he’s picking it up great.”

Davis Believes in Giving a Rookie QB Time to Learn

Teams have favored starting their No. 1 pick quarterbacks in recent years. The last No. 1 pick quarterback to not start in Week 1 before Mendoza was Baker Mayfield in 2018.

He eventually took over as the starter as a rookie. Carson Palmer in 2003 was the last No. 1 pick to not start a single game as a rookie. If the Raiders are out of the playoff mix at the end of the season, they’ll likely give Mendoza at least one start.

Davis is a fan of making a rookie wait to make sure that they can develop properly.

“Today, there’s a lot of pressure put on teams when they draft a guy number one that, you know, you’ve got to play him right away,” Davis said. “I’ve seen quarterbacks get fast-tracked onto the field, and they may do well, but they don’t learn all the intricacies of footwork and everything else that it takes. So they’re limited in their development maybe throughout their career.”

Tom Brady’s influence over the franchise is clear right now, as he also had to wait a while before he was able to start. Time will tell if Mendoza has a similar career arc.