Raiders Should Trade For Marvin Harrison Jr. Amid WR Injury News

Something that is becoming a major issue for the Las Vegas Raiders is at wide receiver, where Jalen Nailor suffered a concussion during the loss against Kansas City and has an unknown timeline to return.

“#Raiders WR room is down to Tre Tucker, Malik Benson, Dareke Young and Cody White,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden said as a result of Nailor being out with a concussion.

For a team that’s 3-1, it’s hard not to believe that general manager John Spytek is currently working the phones to see who’s available at wide receiver, and there’s one name that’s generated a ton of buzz in regards to being dealt at the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Details on Marvin Harrison Jr.

There are some strong feelings among fans when it comes to the idea of the Raiders trading for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Some love the idea, some don’t.

But the reality is the Raiders need help at wide receiver, and he offers a potential long-term option at a relatively low cost.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it should not come as a huge surprise if Harrison is traded by the deadline.

“The Cardinals are not all that enthralled about trading him, but other teams are doing their due diligence; it would not be a surprise if he was traded by November 10.”

A former No. 4 overall pick, he has all the physical tools to be a premier wideout in the NFL, yet it hasn’t clicked yet in Arizona. Harrison did have a touchdown in Week 4 against the New York Giants, but that was his only catch.

Why the Raiders Should Trade for Harrison

Personally, it seems more of a mental thing for Harrison than anything. And with a change of scenery, it could help him return to form and show the world why he was a top-ten selection.

Also, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it wouldn’t take a lot of draft capital to acquire Harrison should the Cardinals be open to trading him away.

“He would have a market, though not for a high pick (possibly a quality Day 3 pick, as one team forecasted).”

If that’s the case, why not make the move if you’re Las Vegas? There’s certainly a lot of talent coming in for the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft, but the Raiders should continue to fight for wins this season, and with a thin wide receiver room, Las Vegas should try any and every avenue to bring in help.

Harrison isn’t the only answer either. Perhaps another wide receiver becomes available closer to the trade deadline, or the Raiders sign a free agent who’s grinding and waiting for his opportunity.

Regardless, even if Jalen Nailor were to return soon (along with Dont’e Thornton Jr.) that shouldn’t stop the Raiders from looking to bring in more help at wide receiver.

For now, the Raiders will reflect on the loss against the Chiefs and look to get back in the win column in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.