Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gets Candid After Week 4 Loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders had a late opportunity to tie the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Silver and Black fell short, with the Chiefs coming away with a 30-27 win in Week 4 on Oct. 4.

One of the Raiders’ calling cards through the first three weeks was their ability to generate turnovers. Nonetheless, against Kansas City, Las Vegas failed to force any takeaways. Moreover, the Silver and Black sacked Patrick Mahomes twice in the loss.

As for the Raiders, a costly special teams fumble helped the Chiefs build a 30-19 lead. After the game, veteran edge rusher Maxx Crosby reflected on the loss after recording three tackles and half a sack.

“I think we’re getting a lot better [but] today wasn’t our best,” Crosby told reporters after the loss about their defensive performance. “I know that we didn’t take the ball away enough.

“We didn’t get enough crucial stops, too many big explosives and critical moments. I think we did a lot of good things as well, but we know we can be better. I think it’s all about us, and that’s how we approach it and how we look at it.”

Maxx Crosby on Mindset Raiders Should Have After Loss

Furthermore, Crosby notes that the team can’t dwell too much on the loss, as they have to take the same approach when they win games. Now that this Week 4 game is over, it’s time to turn the page and focus on Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

“What’s been emphasized is not going too high or too low,” Crosby added. “Enjoy the moment. Feel the pain when we lose, but also, boom, it’s right back to work. That’s where our mindset was at. When we won Game 1, we were in the locker room talking about, ‘All right, let’s go beat the Chargers.’

“It’s the same thing. We lost. It sucks as a divisional opponent. We really wanted to win. We felt like we could have won that game, but we didn’t. That’s the reality. We have to digest that real quick and get right back to work and focus on going 1-0.”

Maxx Crosby Gives Chiefs Credit in Week 4 Win Over Raiders

Nonetheless, Crosby also credited the Chiefs for making the plays they needed to secure the road win over the Silver and Black.

“We’ve got to give them credit,“ Crosby said. “Of course, the Chiefs are a great team. They’ve won, and they know how to win and how to play in big games. But we do feel like we left a lot out there and felt like we could have won that game, and unfortunately, it didn’t happen. So, it doesn’t matter what the outside world and everything else that’s going on around us, predicting what we’re going to be and if we’re contenders and things like that.

“We’re truly focused on the everyday process of being better. And that starts with the coaches, and it trickles down through the whole team and our leadership. We’ve got work to do. So, like I said, it doesn’t matter, opinions and all that. We’ve got to go and continue to get better, and it starts right now.”