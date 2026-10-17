NFL Announces Bad News for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

Pretty much nothing went right for the Las Vegas Raiders against the New England Patriots in Week 5. The defense, offense and special teams all had bad days.

Even star defensive end Maxx Crosby had an issue when he was called for a 15-yard personal foul penalty early in the game. While it was far from the most egregious personal foul, the NFL couldn’t ignore it.

The league announced that Crosby was fined $23,882 because he used his helmet to initiate contact with another player after a play was over.

Crosby has gotten quite a bit of fines throughout his career. When you play with as much tenacity as he does, it’s bound to happen. However, this is only his first fine of the season.

There are still over 10 games left to go, so it probably won’t be his last. It’s hard to imagine that Crosby will try to appeal this fine from the NFL.

Bills Praise Crosby

Crosby only has 2.0 sacks on the season, so he’s going to be eager to pump up his stats against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Joe Brady knows that the defensive end is going to be hard to stop.

“Literally relentless. You just keep watching the tape trying to figure out when the heck he comes off the field,” Brady said, via Raiders.com. “He’s never slowing down. … I just feel like [he’s] a guy that just continues to wreck games. It doesn’t matter how many hands you get on him.”

Linebacker Bradley Chubb admitted that he watches Crosby’s tape to try and improve his game.

“That’s one person I like to watch just to see his energy around the ball,” Chubb said. “No matter where the ball is, he’s finding a way to be around it. And in the play, he’s going to give the person in front of him hell. … He’s always active, always moving, always using his hands, his feet, got good footwork. His motor, it helps him stand apart for sure.”

Quarterback Josh Allen could have his hands full with Crosby on Sunday. He’s not underestimating the former All-Pro.

“What makes him so good is his motor,” Allen said. “He’s extremely relentless. He’s never out of the play. He’s on the field dang near every snap too. He’s an ultimate competitor and a guy that you have to understand where he’s at at all times.”

Brady Praises Raiders

The Raiders were one of the better teams in the AFC to start the season, but have now dropped back-to-back games. Though it’s too early to say head coach Klint Kubiak is the savior of the franchise, Brady has been impressed with what he’s done with the Raiders so far.

“You watch the way that they play the game, it’s a team that, they’ve clearly bought into [Klint Kubiak]’s personality, who he is, the way that he wants to play it. I think anytime you have success early, you can feed off of it,” Brady said.

A win over the Bills would certainly help build up confidence in the Raiders.