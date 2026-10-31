Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors: Raiders Get Clear Report on Edge Rusher’s Future

The Las Vegas Raiders nearly shipped Maxx Crosby in a deal to start the offseason, but now could get a second chance to deal the star edge rusher.

Crosby is seen as one of the most intriguing storylines ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline, with differing reports on whether the struggling Raiders would consider a deal. The team initially welcomed him back after the failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens and took him off the trade block, but one NFL insider believes they will start listening to offers again in the coming days.

NFL Trade Rumors: Maxx Crosby Deals Could Be in the Works

Reporter Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported on Saturday that while the Raiders may not have any plans to trade Crosby, that won’t stop them from considering offers.

“Maxx Crosby wants to be a Raider, he has no desire to leave, and he is definitely not forcing his way out,” Pelissero shared in a post on X. “But GM John Spytek is sure to get calls over the next 10 days, leaving open the possibility of another blockbuster.”

The Raiders got off to a strong start this season, winning their first three games and raising hope of a playoff push, but have lost four straight games and head into the trade deadline in limbo. They have fallen out of contention in a competitive AFC West, but could still want to keep Crosby as a cornerstone of the defense and a major piece to build around for the future.

Raiders Would Need Huge Offer to Move Maxx Crosby

It could take a massive offer to convince the Raiders to trade Crosby, however. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said in a Friday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that the he would be “surprised” if the Raiders found a deal good enough to part ways with Crosby.

“I know Maxx Crosby’s always out there because he was technically traded,” Fowler said. “I was told Crosby does not at all want to be traded. He wants to be there in Vegas, loves Klint Kubiak and what they have going there. So, I’d be surprised if they moved Crosby.”

Fowler added that the Raiders likely wouldn’t move Crosby for anything less than multiple first-round picks, and even that may not be enough to convince them.

“His name’s not going away, and they would probably have to get a massive haul,” Fowler added. “It would probably have to be like Jeffery Simmons, multiple ones, for them to think about it and I just don’t know if that’s going to happen.”