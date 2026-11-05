Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Has Candid Words for Bay Area Return

Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby is one of three players remaining to have played in Oakland as memories of playing in the Bay Area are in the limelight ahead of the Week 9 road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Crosby played his rookie season in 2019 in Oakland, the final year that the Raiders were in the Bay Area before their move to Las Vegas.

The veteran edge rusher gave fans in Oakland one heck of a season as he recorded 10 sacks, 14 QB hits, four forced fumbles, four passes defended, 47 tackles, and 16 tackles for loss, per Pro-Football-Reference.

Moreover, Crosby was second in the NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, as the 49ers’ Nick Bosa would win that award. Ahead of the game against the Niners, the veteran edge rusher spoke about returning to play football again in the Bay Area.

“I think it’s me, AJ [Cole], and Kolton [Miller] are the last three,” Crosby told reporters on Nov. 4. “So we have a little experience being in Oakland and feeling that crowd and that energy. Oakland, there’s no city like it. You can’t describe it unless you’ve been there.

“I love those fans so much, so I definitely miss them. I miss being in that crazy environment, but they still travel to this day, and I still have a ton of love for the city for sure… Being in the Bay [and facing the 49ers] there’s going to be a lot of tension in the air and a lot of excitement at the same time.”

Oakland Holds Special Place for Maxx Crosby

Even though it’s been nearly a decade since the Raiders left Oakland, the city holds a special place in Crosby’s career, given that it was the first place he could call himself a professional football player.

“It was my first time being a professional football player, being in Oakland and just understanding what comes with being a Raider,” Crosby added. “I have so many memories; I can’t really say one exact memory, but I had so much time and so many good memories and good times my rookie year being out there.”

Maxx Crosby on Raiders Trajectory at Midway Point

Meanwhile, the Raiders are trying to get back to being over .500, and it will be a challenging task facing a 49ers team that’s coming off a bye week and a loss to the Atlanta Falcons before that. With Las Vegas at 4-4, Crosby spoke about the trajectory of this team as they try to get themselves into position for a potential playoff push.

“I’m not thinking too far down the road,” Crosby said. “I’m being present. But we’re four and four. We have a really good football team. I love this locker room. I love the guys, and we have great leadership. Klint [Kubiak] is a great coach.

“We have [Rob Leonard], who’s in his first year as defensive coordinator, and he’s doing a hell of a job. We have a lot of new faces, new pieces, and a lot of young guys as well. I just love where we’re going, and we have a lot of work to do. We know that, but that’s the beauty in it.”