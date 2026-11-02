Maxx Crosby Has Strong Words After Raiders Snap Losing Streak

The Las Vegas Raiders finally snapped their losing streak after defeating the New York Jets 38-33 on Nov. 1. Moreover, it was a hard-fought performance from the Silver and Black, as it was a tale of two halves.

On the offensive side, after only scoring 14 points in the first half, the Raiders offense exploded for 24 points in the second half. Meanwhile, on the defensive side, after allowing 23 first-half points to the Jets offense, the Las Vegas defense held New York to 10 second-half points.

As a result, these adjustments for the second half allowed the Raiders to snap their four-game losing skid and move to 4-4. After the win over New York, Maxx Crosby spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on getting back on the winning side.

“It’s great to win,” Crosby told reporters after the win. “Awesome. Great testament to the guys in the locker room responding after being down nine at halftime and stepping up to the plate. It wasn’t perfect or pretty, but we had to find a way.

“You’re on the road, facing a long five-hour flight across the country, with your back against the wall. We lost four games in a row, and you have to go find a way to win. That’s what we did. So, I’m really proud of the guys. It was a full effort.”

Maxx Crosby on Second Half Performance From Raiders

Moreover, Crosby spoke about that second-half shift that the entire team had on offense and defense. It looked as though the Raiders’ losing streak would hit five games after that first half. However, the Silver and Black responded to the adversity and battled back for the win.

“Just about taking a stand,” Crosby added about what was said at halftime that led to the shift in the second half. “At some point, it really comes down to winning one-on-ones and outworking the man in front of you. That’s what I felt like we did. We came out with an attitude in the second half, and I feel like we played a lot better collectively. So, it was awesome to see.”

Michael Mayer on Kirk Cousins’ Performance Against the Jets

Kirk Cousins was at the heart of the Raiders’ turnaround on offense as the veteran QB went 19-for-26 on his pass attempts for 247 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 141.0. After the game, tight end Michael Mayer spoke about Cousins’ performance in the win and the veteran providing that calming presence.

“[Cousins is] such a good player,” Mayer told reporters postgame. “He stays the same throughout the whole game. He doesn’t panic, and he’s just such a good game operator; he knows where to go with the ball.

“[Cousins] knows what to do with the checks; he’s a vet, and that’s the experience you want on the team. He’s so calm in the pocket, in the huddle, and on the sideline. It’s great for the team and great for the offense.”

The Raiders will now look to carry this momentum into their next game as they look to get above .500 when the Silver and Black face the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 8.