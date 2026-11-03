NFL Trade Rumors: Raiders’ Decision on Maxx Crosby Sends Cowboys to New Target

The Las Vegas Raiders are standing by their original trade stance on Maxx Crosby, a decision that will likely send the Dallas Cowboys searching for other targets.

The Raiders welcomed Crosby back to the team after a failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens early in the offseason, and have reportedly held strong to that stance despite rising trade rumors. With Crosby expected to stay in Las Vegas and anchor the rebuilding defense, potential trade partners are already moving on to new pursuits.

Raiders Sticking By Maxx Crosby

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Raiders have no plans to move Crosby before next week’s NFL trade deadline.

“Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby does not appear to be going anywhere, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote. “Unlike last year, when Crosby openly wondered about his future in Las Vegas, this year he doesn’t want to go anywhere and the Raiders currently have no plans to trade him, according to league sources.”

Schefter added that the Raiders had not engaged in any conversations regarding Crosby.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper even removed Crosby from the outlet’s list of top 50 trade candidates, noting that they have not moved from their stance after the failed Ravens trade — and an unexpectedly strong start to the season.

“The Raiders are 4-4 after a Week 8 win over the Jets,” Popper wrote. “Public indications are that they do not intend to trade Crosby, even though they had agreed to trade the star pass rusher to the Ravens in the offseason. That deal, of course, fell through.”

Cowboys Turning to Other Targets After Maxx Crosby Decision

The Cowboys were seen as the most motivated team to land Crosby, with owner Jerry Jones reportedly pushing the team to make a splashy move. The Raiders’ decision to keep Crosby off the trade block will likely have the Cowboys moving on to a target like Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat, noted SI.com writer Mike Moraitis.

“We believe the Cardinals will end up trading Sweat because it just makes sense to do so given the rebuilding situation Arizona is currently navigating and the boost that rebuild will get from sending Sweat packing,” Moraitis wrote. “But there are going to be other suitors and Dallas might have a tough time competing against other teams because, again, the Cowboys don’t have a great draft pick situation.”

Crosby isn’t the only star defensive player the Cowboys will need to cross off their list. Moraitis noted that they were also expected to pursue Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, but the team said this week they won’t seek to trade him.