Raiders Offense Gets Strong Message From Patriots Before Week 5 Game

The Las Vegas Raiders have been playing sound offensive football under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. In their first four games of the 2026 NFL season, the Silver and Black have scored 26 points or more, which has allowed them to have a 3-1 start in the first month of the campaign.

Moreover, with Brock Bowers back, the Silver and Black showed their lethal tight end tandem with Michael Mayer in Week 4. Bowers was targeted 11 times for six receptions, while Mayer was targeted 10 times for eight receptions.

As a result, the New England Patriots are aware that they are facing a team that can rack up points. On Oct. 8, Patriots defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr shared his thoughts on the Raiders’ offense ahead of the Week 5 game.

“It’s the challenge of Kirk Cousins and what they do on offense,” Kuhr told reporters. “They have a lot of chemistry right now. Obviously, Klint and Kirk were together in Minnesota. They definitely know each other well, and you can tell that from Week 1.

“There wasn’t really any slow growth. They hit the field running. They’re doing a great job with their skill players and dialing up some good plays. It’s a good mix of Klint’s past and what they’re doing now.”

Patriots Know What to Look Out for in Week 5

Moreover, Kuhr noted specific aspects of the Raiders offense that he sees as a challenge for the Patriots’ defense. From the offensive line to the tight ends, the New England coach knows what they are going to need to contain to get a win.

“Obviously, they’ve got Brock Bowers, who’s a stud,” Kuhr added. “This offensive line is playing really well together. They’re committed to the run and doing a great job in all areas. It’s showing. They’re a top-10 scoring offense. They’re a couple of plays away from being undefeated. Again, week in and week out, that’s a great challenge.”

Howie Long on Raiders Impressive Start to 2026 Season

Although it’s still early in the season, some national media members believe the Raiders are changing their culture. Former Raiders player and FOX NFL analyst Howie Long put a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes, as it appears everyone within the Silver and Black organization knows their role, and one party isn’t looking to meddle in another area.

“That’s the thing: They’re a competent, functioning team that is going to improve every day, every week, and there’s a level of expectation,” Long said during an Oct. 7 appearance on “Schein Time.” “It’s a culture. It’s an identity, and I think it’s headed in the right direction… I think it’s coaching, culture, and understanding the system. There’s an expectation every day. Listen, if I got hooked once or twice, I didn’t want to go into the film room the next day. You have to hold yourself to a bigger standard…

“I think we’ve had the stadium, we’ve had the practice facility, and now we have a football team that I think is moving in the right direction, and it’s only going to get better and better and better. When you talk about that organizational structure, it’s been a minute now, where you have Mark Davis, Tom Brady, John Spytek, Klint Kubiak, the assistants – everyone’s on the same page, and that’s big.”