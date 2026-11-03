Former Raiders QB Signs Contract With Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ quarterback room has transformed quite a bit over the last year. Before the start of last season, Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett, Aidan O’Connell and Cam Miller were on the team, but only O’Connell remains.

Miller was a sixth-round pick last year, and despite the Raiders being the worst team in the NFL last season, he never got a chance to play. He eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins late in the season, but didn’t make the roster for the regular season.

Miller has been sitting around waiting for an opportunity, and he’s finally getting one. The second-year quarterback is signing with the Green Bay Packers‘ practice squad.

Now, Miller’s chances of actually playing are very low. Jordan Love is entrenched as the starter, and he’d have to beat out other players behind him to even get a chance.

Miller was a very good player for North Dakota State, but his lack of impressive athletic traits led to him falling to the sixth round. The Raiders never really gave him a chance to show what he could do. Miller is still a young player, and getting a practice squad is a good step in the right direction if he hopes to play someday.

Klint Kubiak Calls Kirk Cousins a ‘Blessing’

Things were looking bad for the Raiders in the first half of the Week 8 game against the New York Jets. The team was amid a four-game losing streak and went into halftime down 23-14.

The Raiders were able to turn things around, and quarterback Kirk Cousins was excellent, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for another. The team doesn’t win the game without Cousins’ strong performance. Head coach Klint Kubiak had high praise for the quarterback.

“I think just overall, as an overall player, he’s been a real blessing to our team,” Kubiak said of Cousins. “He has played really good football, and we’re right around that halfway mark. We have a lot of football left to play, and none of us are satisfied with where we’re at. We just want to keep getting better.”

Cousins Explains How He Stays Calm Under Pressure

In past years, the Raiders typically fall apart when they’re down in the second half. They’ve done a better job of keeping games competitive this season.

Cousins is a big reason for that. He has continued to make plays, even when it looks like the game is over. He explained his mindset and how it helps him stay consistent throughout a game.

“I’ve always tried not to ride the roller coaster,” Cousins said. “But for the most part, I just try to be steady because I know in this league there are going to be ups and downs. Just stay the course and keep playing. … You’ve just got to believe that if you keep playing, there’s a good chance you’ll be right there in the fourth quarter.”

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza should be paying close attention to how Cousins conducts himself, as it could give him a major edge once he gets the starting job.