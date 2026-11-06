Once Promising Former Raider Signs With Panthers After Getting Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to draft defensive backs for years, but Jakorian Bennett from the 2023 draft class looked like he could be a steal. He was a Week 1 starter as a rookie, but struggled.

He eventually got his starting job back, but got derailed due to injury. He looked like he could be a building block for the team, but Bennett wasn’t a fit in Pete Carroll’s defense, so the Raiders traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive tackle Thomas Booker.

A year and a half later, it’s clear that the Raiders won the trade. Booker is still on the roster, and the Eagles recently made the decision to cut Bennett. He played in just 11 games for the team last season and wasn’t active for any games this season.

Fortunately for Bennett, he’s getting another chance at a fresh start. The Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed the veteran cornerback to the practice squad. The Panthers‘ defense has struggled this season, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was recently fired.

Bennett will have to work his way up to get an active roster spot, but there should be opportunities to play for the Panthers. He’s an elite athlete, so there’s still potential there.

Klint Kubiak Discusses Facing Brother

The Raiders are playing the San Francisco 49ers, and it will be a homecoming in many ways. It’s the first time the Raiders will be playing in the Bay Area since moving to Las Vegas.

It will also be the first time Klint Kubiak gets to coach against his former team as a head coach. Kubiak was the passing game coordinator for the 49ers in 2023. His brother, Klay Kubiak, is the current offensive coordinator for the 49ers, so the Raiders head coach is looking forward to facing his family.

The Kubiak brothers were both in San Francisco in 2023, and Klint Kubiak discussed that experience.

“It was just so great reconnecting with him,” Kubiak said of working with Klay, “and seeing the type of husband that he is and seeing how hard he worked and how smart he is, things that I already knew. But when you’re kind of in the fire with your brother every day, it definitely builds a closer bond.”

Maxx Crosby Praises Christian McCaffrey

The Raiders defense has been playing some really bad football this season. They just gave up 33 points to a mediocre Jets offense. The 49ers have a top-five scoring offense, so it’s going to be a tough day for Las Vegas.

Christian McCaffrey isn’t having his most impressive season, but he’s still one of the most dangerous playmakers in the NFL. The Raiders can’t stop any team on the ground, so McCaffrey could be in for a huge game.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is well-aware of how good the star running back is.

“He’s an incredible running back,” Crosby said of McCaffrey. “You know, he’s one of the best in the league. He’s got everything. He can catch the ball really well, he’s quick, he’s fast. He does everything at a high level.”