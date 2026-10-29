Raiders Coach Klint Kubiak Reveals What Sets Jack Bech Apart

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four straight games and desperately need to bounce back in order to get back on track.

With a win in Week 8 against the New York Jets, the Raiders will be .500 and may be able to turn things around in order to salvage the season and potentially make a run at the NFL playoffs.

Much like most teams in the league at this point in the season, Las Vegas has its injury problems, with one position that is banged up being at wide receiver.

Klint Kubiak: Jack Bech Brings Certain ‘Energy’ & ‘Aura’ to the Raiders

Ahead of the matchup against the Jets, head coach Klint Kubiak spoke to the media on Wednesday and fielded some questions about Bech’s status, as he was designated to return by the team on Monday.

Kubiak clearly thinks highly of Bech, who brings a certain “energy” and “aura” to the Raiders.

“I would just start by just the energy that he brings to our team, his love of the game, his work habits,” Kubiak said of Bech. “He just has a whole other aura about him when he’s on the field, and his teammates feel it, coaches feel it. He’s a really solid run blocker. He’s got strong hands. Really happy to have him back there.”

In terms of whether Kubiak believes Bech will be able to return to take on the Jets on Sunday, the first-year head coach thinks he’s trending in the right direction.

“I do,” Kubiak said of if thinks Bech will play on Sunday.

It’ll be interesting to see if Bech ultimately gets cleared and what impact he may have on the passing game against the Jets.

Kirk Cousins Praises Jack Bech’s ‘Positive Attitude’

Before going down with the forearm injury, Bech was getting on the same page with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, with the two connecting for a touchdown, which was the wide receiver’s first in the NFL, in the season-opening win against the Miami Dolphins.

Cousins talked about what it’s like to have Bech back on the practice field ahead of Sunday’s game against New York.

“Jack’s quickly come back, but he keeps a positive attitude,” Cousins on Bech. “He’s good to have him back out there today, and you have to keep going in this league no matter what happens around you, but it’s always fun to get guys back who you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, that was great to have them in there,’ and they haven’t been around for a few weeks, so love getting guys back like that.”

The clock is ticking on Bech being cleared to play on Sunday, but clearly he’s trending in the right direction and could be on the field when the Raiders travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets, who have lost two straight games coming into this matchup.

Las Vegas really needs to get another win to turn things around near the midway point of the 2026 NFL season.