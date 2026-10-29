Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Take Interesting Turn After NFL GM’s Comments

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, with the Las Vegas Raiders and teams around the league having until Nov. 10 to make deals to bolster their rosters or move star players in hopes of bringing in some much-needed draft capital.

One Raiders player who has been constantly in trade rumors, even after the Baltimore Ravens trade fiasco, is star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Even though the Raiders could end up being a playoff team if they bounce back from their current four-game skid, Crosby continues to surface as a player who could be moved by the team.

Maxx Crosby

The real question heading toward the NFL trade deadline, if the Raiders are seriously considering taking offers for Crosby, is what could they get for him?

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears made a bold move to acquire star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans, with two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick being sent to the struggling franchise, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

The Titans (1-6) are receiving 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, plus a 2027 fourth-round pick, from the Bears (5-2) for Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

With trades galore ahead of this deadline, and Simmons setting the bar high, the Raiders might be able to pull a big offer.

NFL insider Jason LaConfora tried to find out what Crosby’s value is on the trade market ahead of the deadline and got an interesting response from an anonymous NFL general manager.

“They set the price already, really, didn’t they? They had two ones [two first-round picks] from [Ravens GM Eric] DeCosta. So you can’t really act like he’s not available now,” the GM said. “I don’t think they take less than that. I’m not sure someone offers that; that was a reach by Baltimore… But he’s still a dominant player. The knee isn’t holding him back.”

If the Raiders can still get two first-round draft picks for Crosby, Las Vegas has to consider making that deal, even with the playoffs still in reach this season.

That’s the case that an anonymous NFL executive made to LaConfora.

“He’s the same guy he’s always been on film. No issues with the medicals,” the executive said. “If they can get two ones for him, they have to take it. I would… But I kind of doubt they get that.”

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Crosby over the next week or so and whether the result of Week 8’s matchup against the New York Jets ends up being the determining factor in the Raiders’ decision-making process before the clock expires on the trade deadline.

Maxx Crosby Confident Raiders Can Turn Things Around

Crosby’s name will almost certainly continue to be floating around as a potential trade candidate for the Raiders ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but that hasn’t stopped him from focusing on what needs to happen on the football field.

The star defensive end sent a clear message to anyone who doubts the Raiders’ chances with the team currently sitting at 3-4, via Vegas Sports Today.

“If you want to be negative and not believe, then stay over there,” Crosby said. “Stay on that side, because I know when it does turn and when you do win, all those tough people just disappear, and then they come back when it’s convenient.”

Las Vegas will try to get back to .500 this weekend when they travel to the Big Apple to take on Geno Smith and the New York Jets.