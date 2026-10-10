Raiders Get Big Update on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders could be one of the last teams standing in the race to land Marvin Harrison Jr.

The former first-round pick has hit the trade block, with reports that the Arizona Cardinals have reached a deal to ship him after this weekend’s slate of games. The rumored trade destination has remained secret, but a new report indicates that the Raiders are still in the mix.

Raiders Named Finalist to Land Marvin Harrison Jr.

In an update on Saturday afternoon, reporter Aaron Wilson noted that the Cardinals have yet to finalize details of the trade, so there is still a possibility that multiple teams are in the mix.

“This is regarded as a fluid situation, in terms of compensation details, including potential additional picks, as no deal has been finalized and the Cardinals will continue to shop Harrison,” Wilson wrote on X. “Where Harrison isn’t going is clearer, though. The Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs are not trading for Harrison, per sources.”

Wilson noted that the Raiders are among the finalists.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are another potential destination for Harrison, who has been informed he will be traded and will be inactive Sunday against the Detroit Lions,” Wilson wrote.

The Raiders could be looking to bolster their offense after an unexpectedly strong start. The Raiders have jumped out to a 3-1 start behind veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Harrison could add another target — and a chance to move beyond his struggles with the Cardinals.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Trade Value

USA Today reporter Tom Viera noted that Harrison is expected to garner a Day 2 draft pick, with the Cardinals reportedly seeking a second-round pick in exchange for the former first-rounder. Though Harrison hasn’t panned out as expected, he still has plenty of talent and time to turn thigns around, Viera wrote.

“Despite the disappointing start to his NFL career, Harrison remains an intriguing talent,” Viera wrote. “His combination of size, athleticism and route-running ability made him one of the most highly regarded prospects in the 2024 draft class, while his Hall of Fame lineage only added to the hype surrounding his arrival in the league.”

Viera added that Harrison is seen as a top target ahead of this season’s NFL trade deadline.

“Harrison Jr.’s new team is taking a chance on that potential, giving Harrison an opportunity to revive his career in a new environment,” Viera wrote. “Acquiring Harrison Jr. represents a rare chance to add a high-upside receiver, while Arizona turns the page on a once-promising partnership that never quite clicked.”