Raiders Handed Realistic Trade Idea for Buccaneers’ Vita Vea

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-3 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams, who are limping into this game at 2-4. As a result, the Silver and Black can snap their three-game losing streak and add to the Rams’ misery.

Moreover, if the Raiders do move to 4-3, with a game against the New York Jets on Nov. 2 before the bye week, Las Vegas could be 5-3 leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Should the Silver and Black be two games above .500 and fighting for a playoff spot, could general manager John Spytek be willing to make a move to improve the team at the deadline?

Justin Carter of FanSided sees the Raiders making a major move at the deadline and being a realistic trade destination for Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Vita Vea. As part of his trade pitch, Carter has Las Vegas giving up a 2027 third-round pick and third-string QB Aidan O’Connell for Vea.

“The Raiders are 3-3 on the year and have scored and allowed the same number of points: 162,” Carter wrote in an Oct. 24 article. “So, what now? Can the Raiders go all in this season to try to make the postseason?

“It’s a bit of a long shot, but trading for Vea theoretically gives you more interior push, which also might make life easier for Maxx Crosby on the edge. Current nose tackle Adam Butler has played better than Vea so far this season, but Vea’s ceiling is a lot higher.”

Why Vita Vea Trade Pitch Makes Sense for Buccaneers

Vea has played 279 total snaps on defense this season so far for Tampa Bay, leading to a 55.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has generated nine total pressures, zero sacks, eight hurries, one QB hit, seven solo tackles, five stops, and two batted passes.

Carter also explained why this trade pitch makes sense for the Buccaneers, who could be 1-6 after their Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers.

“As for what Tampa gets back, Aidan O’Connell is a free agent after this season and the Raiders probably don’t need him, whereas the Buccaneers could use an upgrade at backup quarterback,” Carter added in his article.

“Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has been serviceable while Baker Mayfield was out, but he also never threw for more than 189 yards and a touchdown in any game, and had multiple starts with multiple interceptions. The Buccaneers could get a look at O’Connell and could then try to keep him around to be Mayfield’s backup going forward.”

What Raiders Need to Prepare for Against Rams in Week 7

Speaking of the Rams and Raiders game, Richie Incognito shared his thoughts on how this game will play out and what the Silver and Black must prepare for if they want to get the win to snap their losing skid.

“The whole key to this game is going to come down to the trenches on both sides of the ball,” Incognito said in an Oct. 24 video from “Initial Contact.” “Sean McVay is going to come in and try to control the clock, control the ball, run it with Kyren Williams, then hit his tight ends. They don’t have their big boys on the outside, so he’s got to lean on the run game.

“This Raiders defense needs to come in and control the line of scrimmage and shut down the run game because if they don’t, then that opens up McVay’s bag of tricks. He can get in his bag, and he’s got limited weapons. So I expect the Rams to come into Allegiant and try to run us out of the stadium.”