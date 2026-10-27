Raiders Release 25-Year-Old WR Amid Small Roster Shakeup

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a three-game losing streak, so it’s time to shake things up. There are only so many roster moves the team can make, but they decided to change some things.

Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu was released, and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. was activated to the active roster. The Raiders also decided to make a move with the practice squad as well.

The team announced that wide receiver Jamari Thrash has been released.

He has only been in Las Vegas for a couple of weeks and didn’t have a chance to play. He first came into the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, but wasn’t able to find a long-term home there.

Thrash also didn’t have much luck with the Raiders, despite Las Vegas having a need at wide receiver. With Thrash getting let go, the team now has an extra spot available on the practice squad. That could allow the Raiders to bring back Laulu, but they could also have other plans. Jack Bech is nearing his return, which means another roster cut will be coming in the next few weeks. Perhaps Las Vegas has an idea of who they’re going to cut.

Can Raiders WR Step Up Besides Tre Tucker?

It would help the Raiders a lot if a wide receiver besides Tre Tucker could step up. Tucker is the only wide receiver on the roster who is averaging more than 16 yards per game.

That’s a big problem for an offense that can’t run the ball. The Jalen Nailor signing has been a major bust, and former second-round pick Jack Bech has only played in three games. Thornton is coming back, so perhaps he could be an upgrade, but he hasn’t proven to be an impact player yet. The Raiders could also be in the market to trade for another wide receiver.

Kirk Cousins Named Best Offseason Addition

The Raiders were among the biggest spenders in the NFL this offseason, but a lot of their free agent signings are looking like busts. Tyler Linderbaum hasn’t been as good as advertised, Nailor is a non-factor and Kwity Paye hasn’t made many plays.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was signed later in the offseason and wasn’t even guaranteed to be the starter. He’s just a stopgap option with rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings. However, he has played very well for the Raiders. He currently leads the NFL with 16 touchdown passes.

ESPN’s Ryan McFadden believes that Cousins has been the Raiders’ best offseason addition.

“While the masses are eager to see Fernando Mendoza take over the offense, Cousins has played surprisingly well to the point that the No. 1 pick has had to wait longer than expected to be the starter,” McFadden wrote. “Cousins, 38, ranks third in passing yards (1,877) and first in touchdown passes (16). Sure, the limitations at his age, such as arm strength and mobility, have been prevalent. But Las Vegas’ four-game losing streak is not solely on him. Coach Klint Kubiak confirmed that Cousins will start in Week 8 against the Jets.”