Raiders Predicted to Land 19-Year-Old Phenom WR

It was widely expected that the Las Vegas Raiders would have a high draft pick next year, but the team has exceeded expectations. They are 3-1 and playing really good football.

While the Raiders and their fan base are happy to be winning again, a lower draft position means they won’t have a chance to draft Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

However, there are going to be other good options in the class. If the season ended today, the Raiders would be picking No. 23 in the draft. Wide receiver is likely to be one of the biggest needs for the team ahead of the draft.

It’s still early in the college football season, so more strong wide receiver prospects could emerge, but Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is currently a player to watch. In Rob Rang’s latest 2027 mock draft for Fox Sports, he projects that the Raiders will select Coleman-Williams with the No. 23 pick.

“The Raiders are one of this year’s most pleasant surprises, with veteran Kirk Cousins (and his NFL-best 11 touchdown passes) leading the way,” Rang wrote. “Cousins’ success is all the more remarkable given the Raiders’ relatively ho-hum receiving corps. Coleman-Williams isn’t big, but he plays with the suddenness and savvy that could make him an excellent fit in Klint Kubiak’s scheme.”

Is Coleman-Williams Still a First-Round Prospect?

When Coleman-Williams was a freshman, he took college football storm. At 17, he was already one of the top wide receivers in the country. Unfortunately, he couldn’t keep that level of production as a sophomore.

This has led to concerns that his freshman year may have been a bit of a fluke. He has played well this season, catching 20 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns in five games, but it still remains to be seen if he’s a first-round prospect.

As Rang noted, Coleman-Williams isn’t big, and the Raiders might be more inclined to try and find a true X-receiver. That said, Coleman-Williams is only 19 and brimming with potential. Getting him toward the end of the first round could be worth the risk.

Raiders Could Address WR Need Before Draft

The Raiders may also be more keen to address the wide receiver need prior to next year’s draft. There’s talk that they could trade for one before this season’s deadline. That would likely be taking a chance on a former first-round pick like Brian Thomas or Marvin Harrison Jr.

George Pickens is set to be a free agent after the season if he doesn’t get hit with the franchise tag again. The Raiders will have options, so they could forego the draft in favor of a veteran. That would allow them to use that pick on another position of need.

Regardless, the Raiders are going to need to address their wide receiver room. It seems to be the one piece the offense is really missing right now. Tight end Brock Bowers is effectively a slot receiver for the team right now, but they need somebody who can stretch the field consistently.