Raiders Get Strong Prediction Despite Week 4 Loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders went toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs in what would turn out to be a 30-27 Week 4 loss for the Silver and Black on Oct. 4 at Allegiant Stadium.

When facing a team like the Chiefs, the opposing team can’t make mistakes, or else they’ll make them pay, which the Raiders did on the kickoff return fumble from Dareke Young, allowing Kansas City to take a 30-19 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas scored and converted a two-point conversion to make it 30-27, and they got the ball with 1:16 left at their own one-yard line with no timeouts. Nonetheless, that drive to push for the game-tying field goal fell short.

Despite the loss to Kansas City, the host of “Up & Adams,” Kay Adams, is buying even more into the Raiders after what they’ve done and predicts Las Vegas will be postseason-bound.

“I don’t feel bad for you with this loss,” Adams said on the Oct. 5 edition of “Up & Adams.” “I’m so impressed with your team. I know the schedule is not easy. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say they’re a playoff team. The Chargers aren’t looking great. Broncos, we’ll see.

“I was already a big believer, right? We talked about this 3-0 start, dominant fashion, the turnaround from Klint Kubiak, one to be studied for years to come, but they went toe-to-toe with Kansas City [in Week 4], and it really showed me what they’re made of.”

Kay Adams Is Big Believer In Kirk Cousins

Moreover, Adams believes Cousins can still play in these big-time games the Raiders need to win to reach the postseason this season.

“He’s good,” Adams added. “This is a consistent perennial Pro Bowler guy. We saw it yesterday, right? And he threw a ton. His arm, he’s definitely eating the In-N-Out with his non-throwing hand because he’s got to ice that bad boy today. They made him uncomfortable all game. It was fine. And if it wasn’t for the fumbled kickoff, by the way, they might have pulled it off.”

With Cousins and the team showing they can go toe-to-toe with anyone, Adams sees the Raiders coming out on the positive side of all this, despite facing the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams in the next three weeks.

“The Raiders’ schedule; it’s not easy, but there’s no one on here that they can’t go toe to toe with and when you’re toe to toe and every game’s winnable, I kind of like it,” Adams said. “They looked like that against KC. They have a chance to win every single one of these games.”

Manti Te’o Buying Into the Raiders Despite Loss to Chiefs

Meanwhile, former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o is also buying into the Raiders as a team that can push for a playoff spot because he likes the team’s makeup.

“I am so bought in on this Raiders team because you’re looking at this Raiders roster,” Te’o said in the Oct. 5 edition of “Good Morning Football.” “It’s a roster with a really good quarterback who doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, an efficient run game, two tight ends, and a bunch of late-round draft picks at the wide receiver position. That awfully sounds familiar to what they had in New England back in the 2000s.”