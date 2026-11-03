23-Year-Old Raiders Vet Floated as Trade Candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders are a difficult team to get a gauge of before the trade deadline. At 4-4, they’re still in the playoff mix, but they’ve yet to beat a team with a winning record.

As of now, it sounds like the Raiders have no plans to trade key players like defensive end Maxx Crosby or quarterback Kirk Cousins. However, that doesn’t mean other players can’t be on the block.

The Raiders gave the starting right guard spot to Jackson Powers-Johnson to start the season, but he lost it to Caleb Rogers. Rogers didn’t do well in the position, so the team turned to rookie Trey Zuhn in Week 8. He played well enough to keep the starting job for at least another week.

The Raiders used a second-round pick to draft Powers-Johnson, but this is now the second straight coaching staff he’s fallen out of favor with. With the trade deadline looming, Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal floated the 23-year-old guard as a trade candidate.

“A trade would benefit both parties now that Powers-Johnson has fallen out of favor, losing his starting right guard post to Caleb Rogers then Trey Zuhn III,” Grodon wrote. “Kubiak told reporters Monday that Zuhn is in line to start again and Rogers played some offensive snaps Sunday in heavy sets.”

Does Powers-Johnson Have Any Value?

The Raiders had very high hopes for Powers-Johnson when they drafted him. He was expected to be a first-round pick, so he was considered a steal in the second round.

He’s shown some flashes, but has been widely inconsistent. The fact that he’s gotten the runaround from multiple different coaching staffs hasn’t helped him. A fresh start could be what he needs. If the Raiders do trade him, they shouldn’t expect a big return.

“That leaves Powers-Johnson a backup and special teamer with starting experience at center and guard. In his third season, he could find a fit elsewhere and reclaim a role as a starter perhaps while Las Vegas could add a draft pick for depth. The Raiders sent utility lineman Jordan Meredith to the Jets with a seventh-round draft pick for a sixth,” Gordon wrote. “Powers-Johnson’s youth, experience and upside should warrant a better pick.”

Klint Kubiak Impressed With Zuhn’s First Start

Zuhn has been bouncing all around the Raiders’ offensive line since being drafted, but Week 8 was his first start. The team has lined up at center, tackle and guard. They love his versatility.

While being able to play multiple spots can be beneficial, he’d likely rather lock down one of the starting spots. He has a chance to be the starting right guard the rest of the season. So far, head coach Klint Kubiak likes what he’s seen.

“I thought Trey was calm in there,” Kubiak said. “I thought he was well prepared. That was not a surprise, but I thought he played well. I think there’s things that he’s going to want to improve on. But I was pleased, along with the coaching staff, with the effort that he put on the field and what his future looks like for us.”