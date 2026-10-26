Raiders’ Tyler Linderbaum Sends Strong Message After Fourth Straight Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of problems to address following their fourth consecutive loss, and center Tyler Linderbaum believes the team needs to focus on correcting familiar issues before it can turn its season around.

Las Vegas fell 35-21 to the Los Angeles Rams, dropping to 3-4 after opening the season 3-0. The defeat continued struggles in the running game and the offense’s ability to handle opposing pass rushes, leaving the Raiders searching for answers during a difficult stretch.

With frustration mounting and questions surrounding the Raiders’ direction, Las Vegas must find a way to regain their early-season form before their playoff hopes become difficult to salvage.

Tyler Linderbaum Identifies Raiders’ Ongoing Offensive Problems

Tyler Linderbaum, one of the team’s leaders on offense, acknowledged that the problems are not necessarily new. However, he remains confident in the personnel and believes the team can improve if it stays committed to fixing its mistakes.

“I think it’s just similar issues that we’ve been dealing with,” Linderbaum said via Raider Nation Radio. “That’s what makes a run game harder. You gotta have guys sustain a block each and every down. But I don’t doubt that we have the guys in the room to be able to be a great running team. So just something we gotta stay at and get better at.”

Well, do the Raiders actually have guys in the room to be a great running team. According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, left guard Spencer Burford allowed a team-high four pressures in the first half against the Rams, and left tackle Kolton Miller also gave up three pressures.

Despite the disappointing results, Linderbaum also emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence during a difficult stretch. When asked how he would prevent four consecutive losses from affecting the team’s belief in itself, he pointed to the players in the locker room.

“Good question. I think that’s solely based on the guys in the locker room. If you let it affect your confidence, then it’ll affect your confidence. But it’s a long season. I know we’re not at the record and the place that we want to be but I’ve been on teams where we started one and five and the last game of the year we’re planning to go to the playoffs. So, it’s a long season. You gotta find your stride in the middle of the season and then give yourself a chance once it comes to the end of the season.”

Klint Kubiak Leaves Door Open for Fernando Mendoza, but Raiders Have Bigger Issues

While Tyler Linderbaum focused on the team’s execution, head coach Klint Kubiak also faced questions about the Raiders’ direction at quarterback.

“I think we have to go watch the film, and at this point, I think we’re thinking about everything,” Kubiak said. “How to fix our problems, how to fix our issues in the red zone, in the third quarter and personnel, scheme. We’ve got to talk about all of it.”

Kubiak said he did not consider replacing Kirk Cousins with Fernando Mendoza during Sunday’s loss to the Rams. However, his acknowledgment that every aspect of the team is under consideration leaves the door open for a potential change if the current struggles continue.

Cousins also addressed the possibility of being replaced, making it clear that he understands the team’s ultimate objective.

“If I’m not the best option, then I don’t want to be out there, either. I want our football team to have the best chance to win games,” Cousins said after the game. “I feel that Fernando has done a great job and has a bright future ahead, and I’m gonna go out there and play as well as I possibly can, help us win and give him a great example to learn from until he does go out there eventually.”

Mendoza may eventually get his opportunity. However, benching Cousins before addressing broader issues, such as on defense or the run game, risks placing unrealistic expectations on a rookie quarterback who would inherit many of the same problems the Raiders are trying to fix.