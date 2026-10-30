Bears Eye Reunion With Chargers’ Khalil Mack After Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Bears made their move on Thursday, but it wasn’t the reunion everyone anticipated.

With Khalil Mack trade talk reaching a new fever pitch every day, Chicago opted to make a splash by trading for Titans standout Jeffery Simmons. Bears fans still want Mack back, but dropping Simmons next to Montez Sweat gives Chicago two legit pass-rush anchors to tear up pockets right now.

More than that, though, bringing Simmons in doesn’t automatically mean the Bears are out of the equation for Mack. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Khalil Mack to Bears Becomes More Obvious

Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari sheds light on how the Bears still have some draft capital to spare, which somehow might just be enough to convince Chargers GM Joe Hortiz to send Mack back to Chicago.

“Although they traded a lot of draft capital for Simmons, the Bears still have their second- and third-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft, as well as the Atlanta Falcons‘ fifth-rounder. On top of that, Mack is already quite familiar with Chicago, having played for the Bears from 2018 to 2021,” Chiari writes.

“The Bears are known for their offense, but adding Mack alongside another defensive difference-maker in Simmons would make them one of the most complete teams in the NFC.”

The Bears’ pursuit of their former player has been a known affair.

Insiders have reported the Chicago front office making multiple attempts to get the Los Angeles Chargers front office on the same page, according to NFL Insider Jay Glazer.

Glazer dropped some hot inside intel on the Bears making moves, saying that they’re going to be “the most aggressive team in the NFC North when it comes to making a move at the trade deadline.”

“I think of the teams in the NFC North, there’s going to be one team that’s going to be really aggressive when it comes to the trade deadline. I think that will be the Chicago Bears,” he said.

“I know they’ve already talked to, you know, the Chargers, saying, ‘Hey, what about a guy like Khalil Mack?’ I think they’re going to be very aggressive. Ryan Poles- that’s what he does. More aggressive than the other teams in that division.”

Bears Can Easily Afford Mack

And the Bears salary cap won’t even have to take a hit that hard.

“Mack is productive and affordable. The Chargers gave him a $10 million signing bonus in March, so a new team would inherit the prorated version of his $8 million salary to close out his one-year deal. Returning to the Bears is a natural fit for the equivalent of a quality Day 3 pick,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explains.

Chargers GM Jor Hortiz made it clear that they have no interest in trading Mack, but they’re 0-6, and teams will continue pressing right where it hurts.

At six losses, they are going nowhere with a 9-time Pro Bowler on their squad, when they could be cashing him in for premium draft capital for a 2027 squad rebuild. Their offense is perhaps the most struggling unit in the NFL, and they could use all the help they can get.

Since the Bears are so desperate for pass-rush help, and living that nostalgic reunion narrative, getting a higher draft pick than Mack’s actual trade market value would be easy for Hortiz.

Chicago isn’t backing off, and the winless Chargers are running out of leverage. It’s no longer a question of if Chicago can land Mack. It’s a question of how long LA can hold out.