Chargers Former 3-Touchdown RB Signs with Patriots Practice Squad

A former Los Angeles Chargers running back has found a new home.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, former Bolts running back Hassan Haskins has signed with the New England Patriots‘ practice squad.

Patriots signed RB Hassan Haskins to their practice squad. https://t.co/EIwuG9QRnk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2026

“Patriots signed RB Hassan Haskins to their practice squad.”

Haskins spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, primarily as a special teamer/returner.

The running back registered 136 yards and two touchdowns in the run game, while hauling in seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his two seasons in the City of Angels.

The former Bolts featured as a kick with the AFC West squad, recording 232 yards on nine kick returns.

Now heading across the country to Foxborough, Hassan Haskins will attempt to help the Patriots, who are dealing with injuries to their running back room.

The running back was a fourth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans back in 2022.

Chargers Run Game in 2026

Despite the 0-5 start to the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Chargers’ run game has been one of the best in the league.

The Bolts are currently averaging 128.2 rushing yards per game, the ninth-most in the NFL.

Leading the way for the Chargers’ run game is second-year running back Omarion Hampton, who has logged 271 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 73 carries this season.

Justin Herbert is second on the team with 142 yards, with Keaton Mitchell following not so far behind with 135.

While the Bolts offense has been struggling primarily in the pass game, the run game has been a bright light on the winless team.

If the team can figure out the issues in the pass game, the Bolts offense can be the formidable opponent many expected of them before the start of the season.

Bolts Want to Turn the Season Around

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t letting the rough start to the season and are determined to turn it around. Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that he is “hellbent” on turning the season around