Chargers Hit With Multiple Injury Blow Ahead of Broncos Matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers enter their Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos searching for their first win of the 2026 season. Jim Harbaugh’s team is 0-4 after a 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and the Chargers now return to SoFi Stadium for another AFC West contest.

Quarterback Justin Herbert faces a difficult challenge as injuries continue to affect his teammates.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is dealing with a foot injury, while several offensive linemen and defensive starters are also unavailable. The Chargers need to support Herbert as they try to avoid another defeat.

With Denver coming to Los Angeles on Sunday, the Chargers have released their final injury designations. The report raises questions about the team’s offensive and defensive options, with several key players ruled out and others still uncertain.

Chargers Rule Out Seven Players as Ladd McConkey Remains Questionable

The Chargers’ official injury report lists seven players as ruled out for the game against Denver.

The group includes offensive tackle Joe Alt (neck); offensive guards Kayode Awosika (fibula) and Trevor Penning (concussion); safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring); cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring); and wide receivers Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps).

McConkey is listed as questionable after missing practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with a foot injury.

His status matters for Herbert’s passing game, especially with Johnston out.

The Chargers have not confirmed that McConkey will miss the game, so his availability remains uncertain until the inactive list is announced.

The offensive line has been hit especially hard.

The team placed Rashawn Slater on injured reserve Friday, joining Alt, Awosika and Penning among the players unavailable for the Broncos matchup.

Branson Taylor is questionable, leaving the coaching staff with limited options and the possibility of relying on inexperienced players up front.

Los Angeles used four rookies along the offensive line during its Week 4 loss to Seattle.

Center Jake Slaughter played alongside Travis Burke, Logan Taylor, and Jacob Spomer as injuries forced the team to shuffle its protection.

Herbert will need that group to handle Denver’s defensive pressure if the Chargers are to improve their offensive production.

The injury report also lists quarterback Trey Lance as doubtful with a groin injury.

Tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm), fullback Scott Matlock (foot), Branson Taylor and cornerback Rodney Shelley (hamstring) are questionable.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive back Deane Leonard, fullback Alec Ingold and cornerback Cam Hart are off the report after progressing through the week.

The absences of James and Jackson also leave Los Angeles without two defensive contributors in its secondary.

Harbaugh must manage those losses while preparing an offense missing multiple linemen and at least one wide receiver.

Chargers Add Options With Late Roster Moves Before Denver Game

Los Angeles also made roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Chargers activated Matlock and Branson Taylor from injured reserve, adding options at fullback and along the offensive line.

However, Taylor remains questionable, and activation alone does not guarantee he will play.

The team placed Lance and Penning on injured reserve.

Los Angeles also signed wide receiver Theo Wease to the active roster and elevated offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill and cornerback Isas Waxter for game day.

Those moves give the Chargers more flexibility as they prepare for Denver.

Brunskill provides another option along an offensive line that has already needed several rookies to step into larger roles.

Wease adds depth at receiver with Johnston ruled out and McConkey’s availability unresolved, while Waxter offers another option in the secondary.

The Chargers will need their available players to execute on all three sides of the ball.

At 0-4, they cannot afford another slow start, but the roster moves don’t erase the uncertainty at key positions.

Their ability to protect Herbert and generate offense against Denver will be central to their pursuit of a first win.