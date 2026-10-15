Chargers Place $7.5 Million Signing on IR Before Week 6

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed a player on injured reserve.

The team announced on social media that they placed fullback Alec Ingold on IR due to a shoulder injury.

“We’ve placed FB Alec Ingold on reserve/injured”

The fullback reportedly suffered an injury heading into the Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos but played through the injury. Now, after some extra wear, Ingold will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

Ingold signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Bolts in free agency and hauled in three receptions for 35 yards in his first season in Los Angeles.

A Pro Bowler in the 2023 season, the fullback has totaled 78 catches for 646 yards and three touchdowns. In the run game, Ingold rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Alec Ingold is currently in his eighth season in the NFL.

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel Talks Job Security

After the hype of pairing Justin Herbert with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, many believed the Bolts offense would take a new height in 2026. But the opposite has happened.

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the last winless teams and currently have the third-worst scoring offense in the league.

A reporter asked the OC on Thursday if he believes he is fighting for his job. Here is what McDaniel had to say, via ESPN’s Anthony Gharib:

“I feel like it’s core to my job to always feel that way.”

“I will be doing my very best because from an integrity standpoint I think it’s really insulting to do anything else. That won’t change. I would be so embarrassed if I told you, ‘well now I’m going to try harder.’ Like what? What have you been doing? I’m confident in the players that we have. I think that the improvement that I see before the results generally lead to good things. But talk is cheap. We got to do.”

McDaniel was a hot commodity in the 2026 coaching carousel. The Chargers OC had head coaching and offensive coordinator interviews before deciding to land with the Bolts.

But after averaging 16.8 points per game this season, it looks like he could be on his way out if LA doesn’t turn the season around.

There are still 12 games remaining in the season, leaving Mike McDaniel plenty of time to change the course of the Bolts offense.

Alec Ingold Previously Played Under McDaniel

Before joining the Los Angeles Chargers, Alec Ingold and Mike McDaniel had a history together on the Miami Dolphins.

The pair played together for four seasons before reuniting in the City of Angels from 2022 to 2025.

During their time on the AFC East squad, the fullback logged 47 receptions for 342 yards and a touchdown. Ingold earned his Pro Bowl nod in 2023 under McDaniel.

With his offensive coordinator now in hot water, Alec Ingold could say goodbye to his long-time coach.