Chargers Set to Get Key Offensive Player Back at Practice This Week

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he Chargers are still searching for their first win of the 2026 season, starting 0-7 for the first time since 2000. Nothing has gone right for the team this season, especially on offense where quarterback Justin Herbert is playing the worst football of his career. And after losing 24-9 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, the team might need to contemplate changes.

But reinforcements could be on the way as soon as this week. Tight end David Njoku, who suffered a fibula injury in Week 2, will return to practice this week. If all goes well, he will return to action and be ready to play as early as Week 9, when the Chargers host the Houston Texans. Njoku missed the previous five games, forcing the Chargers to rely on Charlie Kolar to start at tight end.

Njoku’s Return

Njoku suffered the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he caught one pass for nine yards. In two games this season, he has six catches for 67 yards, registering five catches for 58 yards in Week 1– his best game of the season. The Chargers have struggled to score points this season and while multiple factors have contributed to their struggles, Njoku’s return could provide a boost.

His return could force players like Oronde Gadsden into a reserve role. Gadsden has split time with Kolar and has 17 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown so far, registering five catches for 52 yards in the loss to the Rams. Gadsden, a fifth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, enjoyed a strong rookie campaign but has taken a step back this year. Last season, he registered 49 catches for 664 yards and three touchdowns. Gadsden’s continued development is vital, potentially giving the Chargers a two-headed monster at tight end upon Njoku’s return.

Njoku’s Career Thus Far

Njoku, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. Evolving into a marquee player for their offense, he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 after putting together the best season of his career– 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns. At the end of last season, he announced on social media that he would not return to the Browns and opted to sign a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In his 10th season, he has totaled 390 catches for 4,129 yards and 34 touchdowns. While his stats do not jump off the page, his athleticism, size, blocking ability and yards after the catch skills make him a valuable player for any offense. Scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see what kind of contract he gets and if he will return to Los Angeles in 2027.