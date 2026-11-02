Chargers Sign 30-Game Veteran After Week 8 Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers remain the last winless team in the 2026 season after losing to city rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 8, 9-24.

Needing answers to turn the season around, the Bolts made a defensive signing after the Rams loss.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chargers are signing cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis.

“Sources: The #Chargers are signing former #Ravens and #Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis. The former Alabama standout started 10 games for Tennessee last season before suffering a torn Achilles. He’s now fully healthy and back in the NFL.”

As mentioned, Armour-Davis last played for the Titans, logging 34 total tackles and two pass deflections. Across his four-year career, the cornerback has produced 54 total tackles and four pass deflections.

Jalyn Armour-Davis joins the winless AFC West team and will look to contribute and help the team make a switch this season.

Chargers On Week 8 Loss

The third season of the Jim Harbaugh era has been a rough start for the AFC West team.

For the first time in his career, professional or collegiate, a Harbaugh-led team is winless near the midpoint of the season.