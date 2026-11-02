Chargers Sign 30-Game Veteran After Week 8 Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers remain the last winless team in the 2026 season after losing to city rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 8, 9-24.
Needing answers to turn the season around, the Bolts made a defensive signing after the Rams loss.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chargers are signing cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis.
“Sources: The #Chargers are signing former #Ravens and #Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis. The former Alabama standout started 10 games for Tennessee last season before suffering a torn Achilles. He’s now fully healthy and back in the NFL.”
As mentioned, Armour-Davis last played for the Titans, logging 34 total tackles and two pass deflections. Across his four-year career, the cornerback has produced 54 total tackles and four pass deflections.
Jalyn Armour-Davis joins the winless AFC West team and will look to contribute and help the team make a switch this season.
Chargers On Week 8 Loss
The third season of the Jim Harbaugh era has been a rough start for the AFC West team.
For the first time in his career, professional or collegiate, a Harbaugh-led team is winless near the midpoint of the season.
“It’s not a familiar position for any of the guys in our locker room,” Harbaugh said after the loss to the Rams, via the Chargers. “We’re the only ones who can change it and we are highly motivated and dedicated to do that.”
“There’s no quit. There’s no surrender… There’s going to be an opportunity next week and get ourselves ready for that.”
The offense has been the biggest issue this season, with the worst scoring, averaging 14.1 points per game.
Justin Herbert has five passing touchdowns so far, the fewest of any quarterback with seven or more starts, while having 1,398 passing yards, the second-fewest of any QB with seven or more starts.
“Whatever we’re doing, it hasn’t been good enough,” the quarterback said. “Turnovers are what’s stopping us [offensively], and that’s something that we have to clean up… “I’ve got to be smarter with the ball.”
Mike McDaniel’s Future with the Bolts
One of the main reasons Mike McDaniel joined the LA Chargers coaching staff after multiple interviews was Justin Herbert, saying that he is an admirer of the QB.
But the partnership hasn’t panned out as expected.
As mentioned above, the Bolts have the worst-scoring offense and Herbert is performing near the bottom for starting quarterbacks.
The Chargers were debating in their Week 7 bye week whether they would continue to have McDaniel as the offensive playcaller, and he remained in the role. After logging nine points in Week 8, McDaniel’s future continues to be in question.
If the Bolts do pass the playcalling duties to someone else, many speculate that Jim Harbaugh will take the job.
Chargers Sign 30-Game Veteran After Week 8 Loss