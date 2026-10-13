Chargers Sign 18-Touchdown QB Amid Injuries to Offense

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed a quarterback.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers have reportedly signed Jake Browning. This move comes a few days after the Bolts put quarterback Trey Lance back on injured reserve (IR).

“The Chargers are signing veteran QB Jake Browning, per source.”

Browning joined the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings. It wasn’t until a few seasons later that the QB would get his first playing time with the Cincinnati Bengals, replacing the injured Joe Burrow from 2023 to 2025.

The QB has logged 2,707 passing yards and 18 touchdowns on 252 completions, but threw 18 interceptions.

With LA needing a quarterback with experience behind backup Justin Herbert, Browning heads to the City of Angels.

Jake Browning was last part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before losing the backup quarterback job to Jalon Daniels.

Chargers Workout Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

With the latest roster moves, the Los Angeles Chargers are also working out wide receivers.

According to Pelissero, the Chargers worked out JuJu Smith-Schuster and many other players.

“The Chargers worked out veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster today.”

“#Chargers worked out Jalyn Armour-Davis, Ronnie Bell, Jacke Browning, Luke Grimm (signed), Chris Hilton, Tejhaun Palmer, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kyle Trask.”

Smith-Schuster is the most notable name on the workout list.

The nine-year veteran has logged 5,624 yards and 33 touchdowns on 481 receptions, earning his only Pro Bowl nod in the 2018 season.

The WR was last on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 season before working out for the Bolts.

The numerous wide receiver workouts come after the Chargers have been plagued by injuries. Entering Week 5, the Bolts are dealing with four injuries (Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, Quentin Johnston and Brenan Thompson).

While the team is struggling, it is doing the work to get out the whole.

Justin Herbert’s Rough Start

Justin Herbert is having a rough start to the 2026 season after five games.

After linking up with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, many expected the duo to lead the Bolts to a strong offense. But the opposite has happened.

Herbert currently has more interceptions (7) than passing touchdowns (5) for 937 passing yards.

The QB is also the second-most-sacked quarterback in the league, being brought down 17 times.

The Bolts have plenty of time to turn the season around, but with the numerous injuries across the board, it would be hard for the team to do so.

The team will look to earn their first win on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.