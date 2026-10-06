Former Chargers 14-Game Starter Signs with NFC West Practice Squad

A former Los Angeles Chargers defender has found a new team after a lengthy free agency.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, former Bolts linebacker Eric Kendricks has signed with the LA Rams’ practice squad.

“Rams signed veteran ILB Eric Kendricks to their practice squad.”

Kendricks signed with the Chargers to a two-year, $13.25 million deal in the 2023 free agency, but was released after one season.

In his only season with the Bolts, the linebacker logged 117 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, six pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Now, after three years, Eric Kendrick returns to the City of Angels with the opportunity to play for a Super Bowl contender.

Eric Kendricks Career

The Minnesota Vikings selected Eric Kendricks with the 45th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and played eight seasons for the NFC North franchise.

In his time in Minneapolis, the linebacker registered 919 total tackles, 15 sacks, 51 pass deflections and nine interceptions. Kendricks earned a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nod in 2019.

The former UCLA Bruin then joined the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year deal before the team released him after his first season.

“I don’t want to feel like I’m the center of anything,” Kendricks said when joining the Bolts, via the Chargers. “I just want to get in where I fit in. Just earn my stripes on Sundays… I want people to see what I’m about. Make my plays and we’ll talk about it then.”

“Everything I’ve done in the past, I want to check it and put it aside… It’s time to start new. Start fresh. This is a great opportunity for me.”

Kendricks joined the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal in 2024. He went on to log 138 total tackles and three sacks with the NFC East team.

After his stop in Texas, the linebacker spent the 2025 season on and off the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad. Kendricks played in three games, starting one, and put up six tackles.

Now on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad, Eric Kendricks could potentially return to his All-Pro level.

Chargers Off to Rough Start

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a rough start in the third season of the Jim Harbaugh era.

LA is one of the league’s remaining five winless teams, averaging 16.8 points per game, the fourth-lowest in the league.

While there is plenty of time for LA to get back on the win column, seven of the Chargers’ remaining opponents this season played in the playoffs last season.

Also dealing with numerous injuries, it will be a long and hard season for the Bolts.