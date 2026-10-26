Former Chargers 31-Game Starter Signs with AFC North Practice Squad

A former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick has found a new team.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, safety Rayshawn Jenkins has signed with the Baltimore Ravens‘ practice squad.

“Sources: The #Ravens are signing veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins. The 10-year veteran has started 92 career games and brings much-needed depth to Baltimore’s secondary.”

Jenkins was a fourth-round draft pick by the Bolts in the 2017 draft, playing in 61 games, starting 31.

In his time in the City of Angels, the safety logged 174 total tackles, five interceptions, nine pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

Now in his 10th season, Rayshawn Jenkins will be on his sixth team.

Rayshawn Jenkins Career

As noted, Rayshawn Jenkins played the first four seasons of his career as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The safety then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a four-year deal. Jenkins played three seasons before getting released in 2023. The defender produced 290 total tackles, five interceptions, 24 pass deflections and two sacks with the Jags.

Jenkins signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a two-year deal in 2023, but was released only one year later. The defender produced 53 total tackles and no interceptions or pass deflections.

In 2025, Rayshawn signed with the Cleveland Browns. He played in 17 games for the AFC South squad, recording 45 tackles, an interception and a pass deflection.

Before joining the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, Jenkins was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The safety played in six games, starting one, logging 16 tackles.

Now, if elevated, Rayshawn Jenkins will be part of his sixth team in his career.

Chargers In Terrible Territory

After Week 7, the Los Angeles Chargers are the only team in the NFL without a win. LA didn’t play in Week 7 due to their bye week, making their zero wins last a bit longer.

The offense hasn’t been clicking and the defense is struggling in year one of new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary.

“We’re going to look at everything,” Harbaugh told reporters after their sixth loss. “The job I’m doing, it starts with me. The plan is we’ll watch this and get with our offensive coaches.”

If the season continues in the same direction, the Chargers may have to pull off a massive rebuild. Which could mean the end of the Jim Harbaugh era.

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to earn their first win of the season against city rivals, the LA Rams, in Week 8.