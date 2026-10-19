Former Jets Coach Emerges As Top Candidate To Replace Mike McDaniel as Chargers OC

0-6 was the last domino in Jim Harbaugh and the entire Los Angeles Chargers defending Mike McDaniel. They’ve run out of all excuses, and even Harbaugh’s statement of “looking into” the OC job says that.

The offense isn’t even holding up, and the Chargers could soon shift to another offensive coordinator. After getting suffocated 22–6 by Kansas City, Mike McDaniel’s seat is on fire, and the pink slip could land at any second.

Former Jets and Dolphins Coach Adam Gase Floated as Mike McDaniel’s Replacement

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes that the Chargers might already have McDaniel’s replacement in mind.

“There’s a growing buzz that the Chargers will be making that move soon. Pass game specialist Adam Gase, a former head coach of the Jets and Dolphins, is expected to take over if McDaniel is fired,” Florio reported.

“It’s not done yet, but it’s the move that many are expecting to see. Especially with the Chargers limping into their annual week off — which will be followed by a “road” game in their home stadium, against the 2-4 Rams.”

Florio is not the only one saying Gase’s name. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that the former Jets’ head coach’s name has been making rounds in the building for the past week.

“If that continues to be the case, they do have someone inside the building who has been a really successful offensive coordinator, in Adam Gase,” Rapoport said of McDaniel’s offense struggling. “I know people sort of roll their eyes; he had at some point the highest-scoring offense in NFL history, pretty good coach. So if they do end up making a move, that would be someone who could step in.”

Gase was the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2013 and 2014, and as Rapoport alluded to, the Broncos set an NFL record for most points scored with 606 in 2013. That year, they finished 13-3 but got destroyed in the Super Bowl by the Seattle Seahawks.

He later spent three years as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach. Gase was hired in February to be L.A.’s passing game coordinator.

Chargers Have the Best Time to Fire Mike McDaniel

If the Chargers do consider firing McDaniel and bringing about a complete change at the offensive coordinator position, the perfect time would be now. Week 7 is their bye, so they get plenty of time to adjust to a new scheme and change whatever needs to be changed. Also, a 15-day window could give them just enough time to entirely change how they approach the season from Week 8.

From Week 8, the Chargers schedule also gets a bit more forgiving for Weeks 8 and 9, as they take on the Texans and then the Rams, subsequently. There’s no denying that a change is needed, and this month-long time could pave the way for their redemption.

They have a long way to go from there too, till they face the Chiefs once again in Week 17 for a divisional rematch.

GM Joe Hortiz has kept quiet about the absolute disaster unfolding in Los Angeles. But if he keeps sitting on his hands, he’s going to wind up on the exact same chopping block as McDaniel.