Former Chargers 64-Game Veteran Works Out for NFC West Team

A former Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman has worked out for an NFC West team.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Bolts O-lineman Jamaree Salyer has worked out for the Arizona Cardinals.

“Free agent OL Jamaree Salyer is visiting the Arizona Cardinals today, per source. Salyer had his knee scoped in August and is healthy now, will likely sign in coming weeks. Salyer can play tackle or guard, has 40 career starts.”

Salyer was a sixth-round pick for the Chargers back in the 2022 NFL Draft and played all four seasons of his rookie deal with the LA team.

The offensive lineman, who played at three different spots last season, has played 64 games in his career, starting 40 for the AFC West team.

Pro Football Focus ranked Salyer as the 60th overall tackle in 2025 out of 89 qualifying tackles, with an overall grade of 62.6.

Before working out for the Cardinals, Jamaree Salyer was part of the Miami Dolphins‘ practice squad.

Chargers Offensive Line Struggles in 2026

Justin Herbert was the third-most-sacked quarterback in 2025. After five games in 2026? He is currently the second-most-sacked quarterback, being taken down 17 times.

Like 2025, the majority of the Bolts’ offensive struggles have been due to injuries.

Pro Bowl tackle Joe Alt suffered a season-ending injury last season, leaving more pressure on Herbert’s blind side.

This season, Alt is dealing with another potential long-term injury, this time to the neck area. Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed the O-lineman will meet with a neck specialist, saying the team will see how Alt feels through the week.

Los Angeles lost center Tyler Biadasz, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency, before the season due to a torn ACL. LA also had three more injuries to the offensive line entering Week 5.

If the Chargers need help on the offensive line, LA could bring back Jamaree Salyer, who has chemistry with the rest of the front five.

Jim Harbaugh On the Week 5 Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the last winless teams entering Week 6.

Despite the rough start to the 2026 season, Jim Harbaugh is holding his head high and wants the team to change the course of the season.

“I think one of the things we were all put on this Earth, one of the things we were all put on this Earth to do, was to handle both success and loss,” Harbaugh said, via the Chargers. “To do that with the same passion and enthusiasm and to show that you belong.”