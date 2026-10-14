Jake Browning Wife Stephanie Sends Personal Message After Chargers Move

Jake Browning has found a new NFL home as the Los Angeles Chargers look to strengthen their quarterback depth. The veteran joins the team after spending the offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who released him before the regular season.

The Chargers are navigating a difficult start to the 2026 season. Their quarterback room has also changed, with Trey Lance landing on injured reserve with a groin injury. Browning now has an opportunity to continue his NFL career with another franchise.

The move marks another chapter in the quarterback’s journey. He has played for several teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Jake Browning Wife Stephanie Reacts to His Chargers Move

Jake Browning’s wife, Stephanie, shared a personal message on Instagram after the quarterback signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Her reaction captured the unpredictable nature of their life as he moves to another NFL team.

“At this point, I think it’s safe to say our life is just one big plot twist,” Stephanie wrote on her Instagram Story. She shared the message alongside a post announcing Browning’s move to Los Angeles.

The signing marks Browning’s fourth NFL team. He began his professional career with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted in 2019. He later joined the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Buccaneers in March 2026.

Tampa Bay released Browning during its final roster cuts in August. He signed a one-year contract but didn’t secure the backup quarterback role.

The Chargers have now given him another opportunity to continue his career. His latest move also means another adjustment for Stephanie as the couple navigates professional football’s uncertainty.

Browning’s NFL journey has included time on practice squads and opportunities to compete for backup roles. His biggest opportunity came with Cincinnati, where he stepped in when Joe Burrow was injured.

Stephanie’s message reflected the unexpected turns in their lives. Browning has moved between four franchises since entering the league, and each change brought a new challenge.

Jake Browning Joins Chargers as Justin Herbert Remains Starter

The Chargers signed Browning after placing Trey Lance on injured reserve with a groin injury. The move adds another quarterback to the team’s options as it works through a difficult start to the season.

Browning is expected to join the practice squad. However, his exact roster status and role should not be treated as confirmed beyond those reports.

Justin Herbert remains the Chargers’ starting quarterback. DJ Uiagalelei is also on the active roster, while Lance’s injury leaves the team with fewer available options at the position.

Browning brings regular-season experience to Los Angeles. He has appeared in 17 NFL games, including 10 starts, all with the Bengals. He holds a 4-6 record as a starter.

Across those appearances, Browning has completed 68.5% of his passes for 2,707 yards. He has thrown 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

His best opportunity came in 2023, when he filled in for Burrow. Browning started seven games that season and helped Cincinnati navigate the quarterback’s absence.

However, his role diminished in 2025. In five appearances, he threw for 771 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He completed 64.8% of his passes and finished with a 71.1 passer rating.

The Chargers will now assess how Browning fits into their quarterback depth. His experience could give Herbert another option, although no change to the starting role has been announced.

For Browning and Stephanie, the move brings another unexpected turn. The quarterback will look to make the most of his latest opportunity as the Chargers continue their season.